Hamilton dealt shock snub as F1 DREAM TEAM revealed

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has received a shock snub after a Formula 1 dream team was named.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion and by far the most successful driver on the current grid, with 105 race wins and 201 podiums to his name.

Compare that to Red Bull star Max Verstappen, for example. The Dutchman has been a dominant force in F1 in recent years, racking up three titles in the process. However, even he only has 61 victories, well short of Hamilton's tally.

You have to go quite some way back for the next active driver, with Aston Martin ace and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso having taken 32 victories during his career so far.

Lewis Hamilton snubbed

Despite his success over the years and this season - and all of the records he holds - Hamilton has been overlooked for two other drivers on the grid in one former team principal's F1 dream team.

Guenther Steiner recently appeared on the Pitstop Podcast and was quizzed on who his ideal line-up would be if he could choose anybody.

After selecting himself as team principal, Steiner revealed: "Let’s say we have the current drivers on the market, I would put Max and Lando at the moment," he explained, snubbing the seven-time champion.

"I would take Adrian [Newey] if I can afford him and put James Allison beside him. I rate James quite highly.

“Reserve driver? I would get Oscar [Piastri]."

Whilst Norris clearly has talent and plenty of speed, the fact that Steiner elected for a three-time race winner over Hamilton is quite the shock.

Whilst youth may be on Norris' side, Hamilton has only won one less race than his fellow Brit this season, and arguably, Norris has much better machinery underneath him.

