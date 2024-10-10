Mercedes star PROUD after brave Hamilton health announcement

Formula 1 pundit and Mercedes simulator driver Anthony Davidson has reacted to Lewis Hamilton's brave recent health reveal.

Hamilton is F1's biggest star and one of the most successful drivers of all time, boasting a plethora of records, including most race wins, most pole positions, and most podiums in the sport's history.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton’s NEW 2025 ROLE revealed as F1 team announce world champion's replacement

READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican Grand Prix

Success is not the be-all and end-all in life, though, and this hit home when Hamilton revealed in a recent interview that he had suffered with his mental health throughout his life.

In a brave interview, Hamilton opened up on his battles with depression, revealing that he would still like to find someone he could talk to about it all.

READ MORE: Verstappen 'love affair' could see SHOCK Mercedes switch

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time F1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton boasts countless F1 records after several dominant years with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton health announcement

Those comments have no doubt inspired thousands around the world to speak openly and to seek their own help when it comes to mental health.

One of those is Davidson, who reflected on the comments on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“Lewis has had a real positive impact on the sport. He’s got that authority as a seven-time World Champion – whatever topic he chooses to talk about, people are going to listen, and he’s an intelligent human being anyway," Davidson explained.

"I’ve grown up in the kart tracks with Lewis. I’ve been around him my whole life, I saw him arrive in those paddocks as an eight-year-old kid and as a trailblazer in our sport, an absolute trailblazer, and hats off to him.

READ MORE: Verstappen takes legal action after Norris comments

Lewis Hamilton has revealed battles with depression

"So for now, to be talking openly about mental health, and it saddens me, in many ways. I’m kind of proud he has come out and touched on mental health."

Continuing on the topic, Davidson also expressed some sadness regarding not being aware of what Hamilton had been going through, opening up on his own issues.

"It saddens me to think of all those days that I spent with him at the kart tracks, that he was going through that, but now he’s in a position where he feels like he can talk about it," Davidson added.

"I’ve suffered with anxiety issues, like real crippling anxiety in my days as a driver, and there was more to do with mental health, with health anxiety, which left me having panic attacks inside the car at times, and it’s awful.

"And for Lewis Hamilton to be talking about this, gives me the confidence to be able to talk about it as well."

READ MORE: Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe

Related