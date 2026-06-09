Sky F1 commentator to MISS Barcelona Grand Prix
Sky F1 commentator to MISS Barcelona Grand Prix
A Crofty off-weekend!
Dreadful news for some F1 fans this week: David Croft will not be commentating for Sky Sports at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
The long-time voice of the sport on the channel will be having the weekend off as a run of six grands prix in eight weeks up continues, taking F1 up to its summer break.
GPFans understands that Croft will be replaced by BBC 5Live commentator Harry Benjamin, as has been the case since 2024.
Expect the sounds of measured, insightful commentary coming out of your TV speakers this weekend, rather than having 'POLE FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN!!!!..........at least, for the time being...' blaring at you with eight minutes of Q3 to go. You'll barely notice the difference, honest.
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Spot the F1 commentator!
What will he be up to on his weekend off? A music festival, of course. He told Bernie Collins during FP2 on Friday: “I checked the weather forecast before you came up here and went: ‘Blimey, it’s going to rain tomorrow! This could be interesting!’
“Ant [Davidson, co-commentator] got all excited… and then I realised I’ve been checking the weather forecast for the Download Festival next weekend to know if I need to bring my wellies or not."
This year's edition of the annual festival at Donington Park will be headlined by Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights respectively, with more than 100 other acts over the length of the festival.
Among them will be Southampton goth-rock band Creeper (playing two sets – presumably Croft will get a lot of mileage out of the idea of a Friday practice before the main event on Sunday) and The Pretty Reckless. Make your own jokes. You know he will.
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