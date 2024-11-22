F1 Results Today: Verstappen suffers Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE as Hamilton dominates

Lewis Hamilton was the class of the field once again in FP2 for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, setting the fastest time of the session for the second time in the day.

The seven-time world champion had headed a Mercedes 1-2 in FP1 earlier on, and the Silver Arrows looked very strong once again, George Russell setting the third fastest time of the hour.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez failed to show any pace in the chilly evening, setting the 17th and 19th fastest times respectively in a weekend where the former could seal the drivers' title.

Vegas will also be crucial for the constructors' title, with Red Bull fighting to retain their crown against Ferrari and McLaren – both of whom had significantly stronger sessions.

F1 FP2 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:33.825sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.011sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.190sec

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.280sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.488sec

6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.826sec

7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.861sec

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.973sec

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.993sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.172sec

11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.195sec

12. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.396sec

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.426sec

14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.615sec

15. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.846sec

16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.940sec

17. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +2.009sec

18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +2.043sec

19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +2.230sec

20. Alex Albon [Williams] - +5.804sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

