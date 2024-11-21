close global

Red Bull announce 2025 signing on MULTI-YEAR contract

Red Bull have announced that they have made a major new signing on a multi-year deal ahead of the 2025 season.

The defending Formula 1 champions are already looking towards the future, after enduring a challenging campaign to date.

Despite starting the year positively, the team have suffered a dramatic drop-off in form which has seen them overtaken in the standings by both McLaren and Ferrari.

And with just three races remaining, their chances of clinching a third consecutive constructors' title look all but over.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have struggled at times in 2024
Max Verstappen's impressive victory in Brazil was his first in 10 outings

Horner welcomes latest signing

It has been a spectacular decline from the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggling to perform to their usual high standards at times throughout 2024.

Verstappen's stunning victory in Brazil last time out was his first success since mid-June, with the Dutchman frequently airing his frustrations during that barren run.

Yet while he looks to have done enough to hang on to his championship crown, his team-mate Perez faces an uncertain future, with his seat seemingly under significant threat.

The Mexican's displays have seen him slump to eighth in the standings, with his inability to pick up consistent points costing his team dearly.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has hailed the new collaboration with Neat

Ahead of the Las Vegas GP in which the supreme Verstappen is looking to wrap up the drivers' title, Red Bull have announced an exciting new partnership away from the circuit, having joined forces with video technology pioneers, Neat.

The multi-year deal will see the company become Red Bull's exclusive video conferencing hardware and innovation partner, with the name set to feature on next season's car, pit crew helmets and track displays.

In a statement released on the Red Bull website, team principal Christian Horner said: "With our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we are excited to welcome Neat to the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team and look forward to working together to support simple and immersive collaboration experiences for our organisation.

"Close teamwork, passion, and creativity are key to the Team’s success on the track, and Neat’s video technology will allow us to collaborate at our best."

