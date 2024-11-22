F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
Haas F1 team have announced a new driver signing for 2025 as the team prepares to undergo a major shift for next season.
The American team will field a brand new lineup for next year, as Nico Hulkenberg switches to Sauber, and Kevin Magnussen appears to be leaving F1 altogether.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Red Bull announce NEW contract for 2025
READ MORE: FIA announce major PENALTY for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand Prix
In their place, Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman will step up to F1 with Haas, alongside Esteban Ocon who will leave Alpine after a torrid 2024 with the team.
Not only have Haas made a decision regarding their F1 lineup for next year, but have also opted for the F1 Academy star who will be representing them in 2025.
Haas announce F1 Academy 2025 signing
The all-female racing series aims to help young women progress and gain experience in single seaters, with the backing of all 10 F1 teams.
Each team supports a driver, with Alpine star Abbi Pulling set to win the 2024 series title ahead of title rivals Doriane Pin and Maya Weug.
Chloe Chambers is currently affiliated with the Haas F1 team this season, however she will move to the Red Bull Ford Academy backed programme for 2025, leaving her position at Haas vacant.
The team have announced that American star, Courtney Crone, will compete with the team during the 2025 F1 Academy season, following a wildcard appearance earlier this year at the Miami GP.
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen suffers Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE as Hamilton dominates
“I’m delighted to welcome Courtney to the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team family,” Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu said.
“As F1 Academy approaches the crescendo of its first season racing on the Formula 1 calendar, it’s been astonishing to see the increased interest and popularity of the category - that’s testament to the hard work put in by Susie Wolff and the F1 Academy team to provide greater opportunities for female racers.
“Courtney is an ambitious and dedicated racer, something that when looking for an ambassador for our team was crucial.
“We’ll provide access, support, and opportunities to learn within a Formula 1 organization, and in turn, we look forward to seeing another F1 Academy recruit thrive on the world’s stage.”
Ready to go racing next season! 🙌🏁— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 22, 2024
Welcome to the family Courtney Crone 🫶🇺🇸#HaasF1 #F1 #LasVegasGP | @f1academy @ARTGP pic.twitter.com/pMWYQiEaEw
READ MORE: Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Verstappen in Las Vegas GP NIGHTMARE as FIA announce major penalty
- 12 minutes ago
Verstappen hit by BIZARRE issue at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 55 minutes ago
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce major PENALTY for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen suffers Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE as Hamilton dominates
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec