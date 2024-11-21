Verstappen reveals F1 RETIREMENT hint

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has once again raised doubts regarding his longevity in Formula 1, hinting at a retirement date.

The Red Bull star made the revelation ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he could clinch a fourth consecutive world drivers' title if things go his way.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FRUSTRATION revealed as seven-time champion makes last race announcement

READ MORE: McLaren announce team principal EXIT with official statement

As long as he finishes ahead of nearest rival Lando Norris in Nevada, he will be crowned champion of what has been an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign for the 27-year-old.

Max Verstappen could be crowned world champion in Las Vegas this weekend

Verstappen has been involved in a fierce title battle with Lando Norris in 2024

When will Max Verstappen retire from F1?

Despite sitting top of the drivers' standings for the entire season, Verstappen has been forced to deal with an underperforming car in the second half of the campaign, allowing Norris to mount a challenge to his crown in recent months. His victory at the Brazilian GP earlier this month, for example, was his first triumph since mid-June, having gone 10 races without tasting success.

Verstappen has also faced a number of issues away from the track, with ongoing speculation over his frustration at Red Bull as well as frequent rows with the FIA dominating much of the headlines.

Now, his future is back in the spotlight, hinting at a potential retirement date in an interview.

"At the moment, I have a contract until [2028]," he told RoadandTrack.com. "I'll be 31 years old at the end of it.

"Of course that is still very young, but of course, I started when I was 17 - that's a long time in Formula 1."

Verstappen clinched his 62nd victory in F1 at the Brazil GP this month

READ MORE: Red Bull announce 2025 signing on MULTI-YEAR contract

"For me, it also depends on how the new cars will be to drive from 2026 onwards," the three-time champion added. "Are they enjoyable to drive?

"The amount of races, how much you're away from home, it's demanding. It doesn't matter if you're very successful or not, for me, that doesn't matter. Of course, we've won already a lot in Formula 1.

"For me, it's not that I have to stick around and try to prove myself. I don't have this desire to win eight or nine titles." The 62-time race winner also admitted he would be keen to explore other options such as endurance racing at some stage, with eyes firmly on Le Mans and Daytona in the future after testing an Acura ARX-06 earlier this week.

"I also want to do other stuff and at one point I also want to do fewer races. Naturally, when you do an endurance championship, it is a little bit less," Verstappen explained.

"The one race is more intense, being 24 hours, but you do have more free time, you can plan your schedule a bit more.

"For most of the year, every week, you know exactly what you're doing. It's maybe a bit more relaxed, you can maybe enjoy a bit more life outside of racing."

READ MORE: Hamilton tipped for STUNNING Mercedes U-turn

Related