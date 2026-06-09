Martin Brundle is F1's top dog, make no mistake about it.

The Sky F1 broadcaster has likely forgotten more about F1 than the majority of us will ever learn in our lifetime. He is brilliant at his job and he will leave very big shoes to fill when he does eventually hang up his mic.

In the commentary booth he is insightful, thoughtful and very rarely gets it wrong. Live TV of course never has a script and before you point out any shortcomings I would challenge you to try and keep up to speed with 22 cars hurtling round the track for 90+ minutes without a single slip-up.

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But for Brundle, his time on our screens and in our ears starts well before lights out, days earlier in fact. Yet it is the 30 minutes prior to the race where he often shines the most.

I am of course talking about the gridwalk. And unless you've been living under a rock since the weekend, you will know where this is going...

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Kim Kardashian - Welcome to F1

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Kim Kardashian was at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Kim Kardashian at the Monaco GP

At long last, Lewis Hamilton's [insert whatever relationship status feels appropriate to you here] was at an actual F1 race.

Many thought Miami would be the time when she would show her face, but of course Kim K saved it for the most glitzy (no you shut up, Vegas) race of the year.

Now look, I am going to annoy a lot of folks with this next bit, so I am going to get my caveat out of the way with quickly.

Yes Kim Kardashian is a human being. Yes she is entitled to talk to whoever she wants to. Yes I would kill to be in a position where I would even fathom being famous enough to say no to talking to Martin Brundle.

But here it goes. Kim Kardashian should have talked to him, it was rude to snub him and she denied fans around the world a 10-second soundbite that would have made literally no difference to her life.

I remember thinking something very similar when Bukayo Saka didn't talk to Brundle in Spain last year, something I (naturally) sympathised with the Arsenal star for being a fan of the North London team myself....

But I will offer Kim K the same advice as I would have to the England superstar - you don't say no to Martin Brundle.

What should Kim Kardashian have said?

Not to be one of those writers who has a moan for the sake of it and then fails to produce a plausible alternative to the very thing they have an issue with...please see below a handful of options that Kim K could have used - and is very welcome to use at the next F1 race she attends.

'Hi Martin, look I'm delighted to be here but I don't want distract from Lewis this weekend so all I will say is that I am of course cheering him on and wishing him all the best. Thank you.'

'Sorry Martin I am very new to all of this so I won't get into it now but I of course am here to cheer on Lewis.'

'Who are you?'

'You don't talk to Lewis on the grid so why are you talking to me?'

'Ferrari really need to get their s**t together. The chassis is superb but my god how many years can they go without winning an F1 title now. And did you see the new Luce? Enzo must be turning in his grave.'

'Can you tell Crofty to stop shouting quite so much.'

Kim celebrated Hamilton's podium with the Ferrari team

Martin Brundle is top dog

I will stop rambling now and bring this piece to something that vaguely resembles a conclusion.

F1 is a sport that prides itself on being all about the glitz and glamour. Celebrities are encouraged, promoted and celebrated.

Kim Kardashian might well be the most famous of the bunch, but on the grid she is a guest of the sport and should understand that she too has a role to play.

Even if it's just 10 seconds, have a chat with Martin if he says hello. He is an icon of the sport and you should feel privileged to be in a position where you can talk to him if you are indeed even the tiniest bit interested in our sport.

I am very much hoping she returns to the grid again shortly, anything to help promote F1 is good news in my books. I just hope someone manages to tell her what to expect before her next appearance.

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Written by Matthew Hobkinson - Lead Editor After four years working for a Lloyd's of London insurance syndicate, lockdown gave Matt the chance to chase a career in sports journalism - he hasn't looked back. Matt has found a home here at GPFans where he can showcase the weird and wonderful world of F1 to the millions of fans around the world who are just as passionate as he is about the best sport in the world. View full biography

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