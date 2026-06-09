F1 legend Lewis Hamilton drops Kim Kardashian photo as fans swoon: 'Holy hard launch'
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton drops Kim Kardashian photo as fans swoon: 'Holy hard launch'
Talk about a power couple!
One of the subplots from this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix action was the effective confirmation of what everyone in the paddock and on social media already knew - F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are an item.
The reality TV star and businesswoman showed up at her first race weekend since she and Hamilton cosied up together, with TV cameras frequently cutting to shots of her watching the race with a big pair of Ferrari headphones on.
Happily, she got to watch one of Hamilton's best race weekends of the year, the Ferrari star strong on Friday and Saturday before claiming second place in Sunday's race behind Kimi Antonelli.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton denies speeding charge as fans call for Kim Kardashian ban
Kim K makes it to Hamilton grid post
If she's got a spare key to his flashy Monaco pad, she could probably have even popped back between sessions for an afternoon nap. It must be great to be rich.
Hamilton uploaded a post-race photo dump on Instagram on Monday captioned 'more from Monaco', with one of the pictures a Polaroid-style shot of Kardashian holding the one-off glittery pink helmet he was wearing for the weekend.
'Holy hard launch', wrote one fan in the comments, among various other complimentary and encouraging messages.
The Scuderia star, who moved up to second in the standings with his result on Sunday, also said of Kardashian after the race: "Oh yeah, no, it’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support, but with my friends, incredible turnout just overall with people.
"And yeah, I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."
READ MORE: Hamilton demands answers from Ferrari after 'drastic' change at Monaco GP
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