Fernando Alonso brings his baby to his first F1 race and he is adorable

F1 driver Fernando Alonso has brought his young son to the Hungaroring this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Alonso became a father earlier this year when his partner Melissa Jimenez gave birth to a baby boy.

The couple have decided to call the baby Leonard Alonso-Jimenez, and the 44-year-old'ss longevity is such that his baby is growing up with his father still being a full-time F1 racer.

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Alonso made his F1 debut back in 2001, and has not won a world championship since 2006, but is the man with the most amount of grand prix starts in F1 history.

Alonso has not even won a race since the 2013 Spanish GP, with that statistic not looking likely to change anytime soon, with Aston Martin's reliability and performance issues in 2026 meaning Alonso has only scored one point from the opening 10 grand prix weekends.

The Hungarian GP, however, is meant to be the start of the renaissance for the Aston Martin team, with the Silverstone-based outfit bringing 16 upgrades to their AMR26 to try and get themselves away from the back row of the grid.

And Alonso appeared to mark the occasion with an F1 paddock debut for baby Leonard.

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Alonso parades baby Leonard

Alonso can be seen in a video that has gone viral showing Leonard around the Aston Martin garage, meeting the mechanics.

His adoring fans begin celebrating the presence of baby Leonard, chanting 'Fernando, Fernando', before the cameras began swarming around Alonso and his son.

Alonso will be hoping for improved performance this weekend with his son at the track, with Leonard running out of opportunities to see his father compete in the sport at the highest level.

The Spaniard is still not sure whether he will sign a contract to remain in the sport in 2027, but even if he does, he has already claimed that he definitely won't be around in 2028, stating that the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix would be his final race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The track falls off the calendar in 2027, before returning in 2028.

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