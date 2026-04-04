close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
DAZN reporter Melissa Jimenez interviewing boyfriend Fernando Alonso on F1 grid

Fernando Alonso reveals adorable new baby name

DAZN reporter Melissa Jimenez interviewing boyfriend Fernando Alonso on F1 grid — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso reveals adorable new baby name

Alonso welcomed his first child with partner Melissa Jimenez

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed the name of his son after the birth of his first child.

Alonso arrived at the Japanese Grand Prix later than intended after it was revealed he would be delayed due to the birth of his child with partner Melissa Jimenez. The Spaniard then returned to the paddock for the first sessions of the weekend on the Friday.

Speaking to DAZN upon his return, Alonso confirmed the baby had been born 'a week ago', and continued about the happy moment: "Well, you never really imagine anything in particular, right?"

"Everything comes as it comes, and… well, with a bit of stress and worry that everything would go well. It went well.

"Fortunately, both the mother and the baby are fine, and yeah, very happy. A super happy, very special moment, and now, back to work."

F1 HEADLINES: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race

What is Alonso's baby called?

Following rumours that Alonso had named his son after himself, Fernando, the champion finally ended speculation as to the baby's name with an Instagram post.

Alonso shared a picture of a paddock pass to his Instagram stories, sent by F1 already for his son. The name on pass read 'Leonard Alonso Jimenez' and Alonso took the time to thank F1, writing 'big thanks to F1! First of many'.

The Spaniard also responded to rumours he'd named the baby after himself by posting a clip from a Spanish TV show, where they performed a baby reveal and claimed he'd called his son Fernando.

In his own caption on his Instagram story, Alonso denied the report and laughed, revealing instead his son is indeed called Leonard.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1's massive three-point upgrade plan to catch Mercedes in Miami

Related

F1 Fernando Alonso

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Fernando Alonso says anybody could drive 2026 F1 cars, and that's really bad

Fernando Alonso says anybody could drive 2026 F1 cars, and that's really bad

  • Yesterday 11:57
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:27
F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'

F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'

  • Yesterday 22:42
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

  • Yesterday 21:55
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

  • Yesterday 20:53
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

  • Yesterday 19:51

Just in

5-4
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
5-4
F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'
5-4
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
5-4
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
5-4
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap F1 News Recap

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

Yesterday 23:27
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large Mercedes F1

George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

Yesterday 21:55
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation Ferrari F1

Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

Yesterday 20:53
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline Mercedes

Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Yesterday 19:51
Ontdek het op Google Play
x