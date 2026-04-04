Fernando Alonso reveals adorable new baby name
Fernando Alonso reveals adorable new baby name
Alonso welcomed his first child with partner Melissa Jimenez
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed the name of his son after the birth of his first child.
Alonso arrived at the Japanese Grand Prix later than intended after it was revealed he would be delayed due to the birth of his child with partner Melissa Jimenez. The Spaniard then returned to the paddock for the first sessions of the weekend on the Friday.
Speaking to DAZN upon his return, Alonso confirmed the baby had been born 'a week ago', and continued about the happy moment: "Well, you never really imagine anything in particular, right?"
"Everything comes as it comes, and… well, with a bit of stress and worry that everything would go well. It went well.
"Fortunately, both the mother and the baby are fine, and yeah, very happy. A super happy, very special moment, and now, back to work."
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What is Alonso's baby called?
Following rumours that Alonso had named his son after himself, Fernando, the champion finally ended speculation as to the baby's name with an Instagram post.
Alonso shared a picture of a paddock pass to his Instagram stories, sent by F1 already for his son. The name on pass read 'Leonard Alonso Jimenez' and Alonso took the time to thank F1, writing 'big thanks to F1! First of many'.
The Spaniard also responded to rumours he'd named the baby after himself by posting a clip from a Spanish TV show, where they performed a baby reveal and claimed he'd called his son Fernando.
In his own caption on his Instagram story, Alonso denied the report and laughed, revealing instead his son is indeed called Leonard.
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