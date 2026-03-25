Aston Martin issue statement as Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP
Aston Martin issue statement as Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP
'Personal family reasons' were cited
Aston Martin F1 team have confirmed in an official statement that Fernando Alonso's arrival at the Japanese Grand Prix will be delayed.
The Spaniard will miss Thursday's media day, with team-mate Lance Stroll taking part in the FIA press conferences ahead of Honda chief Koji Watanabe.
"Fernando is arriving slightly later this weekend for personal family reasons and won’t be attending media day at the Japanese Grand Prix," a statement from the team said.
"All is well and he will be at the track in time for Friday."
It is widely believed that Alonso's absence is due to the birth of his first child, with partner Melissa Jimenez. The Spaniard revealed that he and his partner would become parents last year, with the due date expected to clash with the Japanese GP.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner return hijack as Newey 'not doing well'
Will Alonso race at Japanese Grand Prix?
Yes, Alonso is still expected to race at this weekend's Japanese GP, although he will sit out Friday's first free practice session.
Instead, third driver Jak Crawford will take part in FP1 as one of the four mandatory sessions for a rookie driver must be installed in an F1 car.
Another challenging weekend awaits Aston Martin and Alonso who, under the scrutiny of Honda's home Japanese crowd, will be desperate to see improvements in the AMR26.
Alonso and Stroll are yet to complete a full grand prix distance due to vibrations emitting from the Honda engine, with the sensation causing extreme discomfort for both drivers that renders it impossible to manage a full race.
READ MORE: Lance Stroll's brutal Aston Martin F1 takedown: 'Worst piece of s*** I’ve ever driven'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Aston Martin to swap drivers as Lance Stroll issues 'piece of s***' verdict
- Yesterday 20:42
Lance Stroll's brutal Aston Martin F1 takedown: 'Worst piece of s*** I’ve ever driven'
- Yesterday 19:44
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Aston Martin issue statement as Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP
Mercedes bid to buy Alpine could be stopped by F1 rivals and the FIA
McLaren boss announces major F1 upgrades as Ferrari and Mercedes put on red alert
'Mattia Binotto clashes' led to blockbuster Audi F1 exit
Latest News
Aston Martin issue statement as Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP
- 52 minutes ago
BMW launch cheeky bid to sign Max Verstappen after Mercedes success
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes bid to buy Alpine could be stopped by F1 rivals and the FIA
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari boss admits F1 failure
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return faces hijacking as Adrian Newey 'not doing well'
- 3 hours ago
McLaren boss announces major F1 upgrades as Ferrari and Mercedes put on red alert
- Yesterday 23:30
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march