F1 News Today: Christian Horner return faces hijacking as Adrian Newey 'not doing well'
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return faces hijacking as Adrian Newey 'not doing well'
The biggest stories heading into the Japanese Grand Prix weekend
Christian Horner's route back into F1 with a proposed buyout of a minority stake in the Alpine F1 team is reported to have come under severe threat.
Horner along with long-time rival Toto Wolff and his Mercedes team had been battling for the 24 per cent stake owned by Otro Capital, but it appears both could be beaten by a new contender.
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Marko fears for Aston Martin project with Adrian Newey 'not doing well'
Former Red Bull F1 legend Helmut Marko has said that he's been in contact with Aston Martin star Adrian Newey, who he says is 'not doing well'.
Newey and Marko previously worked together at Red Bull between 2006-2024, claiming six constructors' championships in that time.
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Toto Wolff accused of having a Kimi Antonelli 'complex' by former F1 boss
Toto Wolff has been accused of having a bizarre complex following Kimi Antonelli's victory at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Wolff's message to the 19-year-old Italian after the Shanghai win has prompted mixed reaction, including from one of his former rivals on the F1 grid.
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Verstappen 'looking for Mercedes F1 move' as tension ramps up on Russell and Antonelli
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is targeting a Mercedes move, according to an F1 pundit.
Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes in each of the last two seasons, with Toto Wolff publicly pursuing his services, and with the best car on the grid, Mercedes proves a tempting proposition for any driver.
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Lance Stroll's brutal Aston Martin F1 takedown: 'Worst piece of s*** I’ve ever driven'
Lance Stroll's x-rated reaction to his Aston Martin F1 car following Chinese Grand Prix qualifying has been revealed.
Aston Martin's drivers have been struggling with intense vibrations within their AMR26 cars, while the team have failed to finish a single grand prix as of yet as they struggle with reliability issues.
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Lewis Hamilton ditched private jet 'guilt trip' to 'save the planet'
A former F1 star has revealed the reason why seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton opted to sell his private jet.
Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in history, and with a reported base salary at Ferrari of $60million, there's no doubt that he could afford to have the luxury of a private jet, as Max Verstappen, Toto Wolff and Fernando Alonso do.
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F1 team finally unveil Godzilla livery and it's AMAZING
Haas F1 team have finally unveiled their fresh new livery for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.
Haas have had a fantastic start to the 2026 season, with Oliver Bearman having claimed a top-five finish for them at the Chinese GP last time out, and have already teased fans over a Godzilla collab.
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