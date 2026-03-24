Former Red Bull F1 legend Helmut Marko has said that he's been in contact with Aston Martin star Adrian Newey, who he says is 'not doing well'.

Newey and Marko previously worked together at Red Bull between 2006-2024, claiming six constructors' championships in that time.

Newey was technical director at Red Bull, building some of the most successful cars in F1 history as Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel benefitted from his elite skills.

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However, at Aston Martin, Newey is both managing technical partner and team principal, although rumours have it that he is soon set to step down from the team principal duties that he took on in late 2025.

Aston Martin have had a dismal start to the 2026 season, not even having finished a grand prix yet as they struggle with reliability issues stemming from their new Honda power units.

Considering they were hoping that the arrival of Newey, Honda and the wholesale regulation changes was going to push them closer to the top four teams in the sport this year, the fact they are sitting rock bottom of the constructors' championship is rather embarrassing.

Now, Marko has revealed that he has been in contact with his old friend Newey, talking about Aston Martin's start to the season.

"I've been in contact with him," Marko told OE24. "He's not doing well. There are problems with this project that won't be solved quickly."

READ MORE: Aston Martin issue statement moments after Wheatley Audi exit

Aston Martin's ADUO hope

Newey could soon be relieved of his duties as team principal, but he will still be carrying on in his position as managing technical partner, as he tries to turn Aston Martin into a championship-contending outfit in the years to come.

Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley has left his job with immediate effect after just two races of the 2026 season, and his departure came ahead of a widely expected move to Aston Martin, although it's unclear how much gardening leave he will have to take.

This potential move would allow Newey to focus on what he does best, car design, with Newey-designed cars having claimed 26 world championships across the years, including at Red Bull alongside Marko.

Aston Martin desperately need Honda to get to the bottom of what's causing the reliability issues, but also what's causing the intense vibrations in the car for drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The first Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) period for Honda is currently scheduled to fall after the Monaco Grand Prix, but could be brought forward following the cancellation of the two race weekends in April.

ADUO provides a safety net for struggling power unit manufacturers, allowing them to introduce upgrades.

READ MORE: Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix

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