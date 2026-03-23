Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix
Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix
Jak Crawford will step into the notorious AMR26
Aston Martin have announced that young driver Jak Crawford will drive in free practice at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.
It's unclear whether the move is intended to get some laps and data for the team while sparing the hands of the driver Crawford is replacing, Fernando Alonso, or simply how the team had planned to set up their season anyway.
Every team must give up two practice sessions per car to a rookie driver by rule, with this being Aston's first of the year – and the first of any team. The timing is curious, given the team's well publicised reliability issues and the fact that the AMR26 vibrates so aggressively that Alonso and Lance Stroll are barely able to complete half a race distance.
Certainly, it looks as though the 20-year-old American is being thrown in at the deep end, after running two FP1 sessions for the team at the end of last season.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed
Crawford: Excited to turn sim sessions into real life
In a team statement, Crawford said: "I’m really excited to get behind the wheel and drive for the team at Suzuka. It’s such a historic yet demanding circuit, and I can’t wait to apply what I’ve learned in the simulator to real track conditions.
"A big thank you to the team for giving me this opportunity. As with my previous FP1 sessions, I’m looking forward to making the most of it and learning as much as I can."
Mike Krack, Aston's former team principal turned chief trackside officer, added: "It’s great that we’re able to give Jak another opportunity in FP1 as part of our ongoing commitment to developing young talent.
"He has been working hard, especially in the simulator back at Silverstone, and this session will allow him to continue building valuable track experience. It’s an important opportunity for him to keep progressing, while also contributing to the team by gathering useful data and feedback."
READ MORE: Shocking Newey details emerge as legend 'blamed' for Aston Martin chaos
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Latest News
Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Who is Jak Crawford? Aston Martin's F1 star ready to replace Stroll or Alonso
- 1 hour ago
Kimi Antonelli's F1 victory: Star ignored George Russell order at Chinese GP
- 3 hours ago
BMW make decision on F1 return
- Today 11:54
Kimi Antonelli makes bold pitch for Max Verstappen to become his team-mate
- Today 10:56
F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co in 2026?
- Today 09:59
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march