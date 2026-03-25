F1 team finally unveil Godzilla livery and it's AMAZING

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Haas F1 team have finally unveiled their fresh new livery for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.

Haas have had a fantastic start to the 2026 season, with Oliver Bearman having claimed a top-five finish for them at the Chinese GP last time out.

They sit up in fourth in the 2026 constructors' championship, already having claimed 17 points from two grand prix weekends.

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They head to the Japanese GP this weekend hoping to impress due to their new partnership with Japanese car manufacturer Toyota, and they will look a little different too.

Haas announced last week a new season-long partnership with TOHO, the iconic Japanese entertainment studio and home of the Godzilla franchise. Ahead of the release of Godzilla Minus Zero in November, Haas will run a number of different liveries featuring TOHO branding throughout the year.

The first of those will come this weekend, with the unveiling of a special edition car livery for the race taking place on Tuesday in Tokyo, where fans were left stunned by the new paint job.

Godzilla features prominently on the car, and it also uses the colours from the Japanese flag to create a fiery feel among the white backdrop.

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Suzuka sees new liveries

The Suzuka International Circuit is no stranger to stunning, one-off liveries. Red Bull have in the past shown off an all-white look at the track, while Racing Bulls have done similar.

This year, alongside Haas, Racing Bulls are once again pulling out a special Japanese flag-inspired livery for the race weekend, despite the fact that they no longer use a Honda power unit.

Mercedes are also trialling a new livery this weekend, following the drop of some wolf-based merchandise last week, they will have a pair of wolf eyes on their front wing in a scary looking paint job.

Unveiling the King of Monsters 🐉 Our official livery for the Japanese GP takes the iconic @Godzilla_Toho to Suzuka 🇯🇵#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RJAXeYErOx — TGR Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 24, 2026

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