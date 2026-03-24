F1 News Today: Aston Martin to swap drivers as team handed FIA lifeline
F1 News Today: Aston Martin to swap drivers as team handed FIA lifeline
All the latest news from the world of F1!
Aston Martin have announced that a young driver will drive in free practice at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.
The youngster will replace Fernando Alonso, as Aston Martin's early 2026 season woes look set to carry on into the third grand prix weekend of the year.
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F1 stars braced for Japanese Grand Prix weather chaos
While trying to predict the weather accurately nearly a week out is a mug's game, the early signs are there that the Japanese Grand Prix weekend might see intermediate or wet tyres bolted onto cars for the first time at a race this year.
For Mercedes this is bad news. As the dominating team in the paddock they need a full weekend of predictable track conditions in the dry. However, it doesn't look like they are going to get it.
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Lewis Hamilton given FIA lifeline to beat Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has hinted that an FIA rule could give the team a boost in their pursuit of Mercedes.
Ferrari have started the season off in fine fashion having claimed two grand prix podiums already, including one for Hamilton, his first since joining Ferrari in January 2025. But they've still been a fair chunk from Mercedes' pace thus far.
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Kimi Antonelli's F1 victory: Star ignored George Russell order at Chinese GP
An emotional moment for Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli led to orders being ignored at the Chinese Grand Prix last time out.
The Silver Arrows star made history in Shanghai by becoming the youngest grand prix polesitter, before going on to claim victory over his team-mate George Russell.
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Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1
Max Verstappen has made a major announcement about his exploits away from the F1 track.
As well as being a four-time world champion in F1, Verstappen also has many other racing hobbies, including owning his own GT Racing team, and being involved in sim racing.
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Kimi Antonelli makes bold pitch for Max Verstappen to become his team-mate
Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has made a passionate pitch for he and four-time champion Max Verstappen to be paired up as team-mates.
The pair are now the youngest and the second-youngest winners of a grand prix of all time in F1, following Antonelli's victory in China last weekend.
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