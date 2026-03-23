Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has hinted that an FIA rule could give the team a boost in their pursuit of Mercedes.

Ferrari have started the season off in fine fashion having claimed two grand prix podiums already, including one for Hamilton, his first since joining Ferrari in January 2025.

But despite both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc performing well and maximising the performance of the SF-26 in the early weeks of the season, the best they've been able to manage is third and fourth, with Mercedes seemingly having the top two spots covered.

Article continues under video

Mercedes have claimed one-twos in both grand prix qualifying sessions and both grands prix so far, with the Brackley-based outfit the dominant team in F1 in early 2026.

At this stage, however, the gap to Ferrari in the constructors' championship is just 31 points, offering opportunities for Ferrari to catch up should they be able to improve the performance of their power unit and SF-26.

And Vasseur has suggested that the FIA's Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) which is designed to help power unit manufacturers who are at least two seconds behind their rivals, could help Ferrari to close the gap.

These ADUO periods are currently scheduled to be after races six, 12 and 18 in the season, meaning the first one is set to be after the Monaco Grand Prix, although that could be brought forward to Miami following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

"I'm not convinced that the new compression ratio rule will be a gamechanger," Vasseur told F1 media at the Chinese GP.

"It's more that you will have the ADUO at one stage and the introduction of the ADUO will be an opportunity for us to close the gap but once again it's not just about pure performance.

"I think you have a lot in the energy management, a lot in the chassis and it would be a mistake from our side to be just focused on one parameter.

"We know that we have a deficit of performance, mainly in the straight line, we have to work on it," Vasseur continued, talking about Mercedes' dominance.

"We are improving because we were eight tenths off in Melbourne, six tenths on Friday in China, four tenths on Saturday.

"Step by step we are understanding a bit more the situation and closing the gap, but they are still far away. It's not just about the engine. We have to work everywhere.

"We have to improve on the chassis and the tyres like always. Racing didn't change. All the components of the performance are still on the table and we don't have to be focused only on one parameter, but it's a challenge."

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed

Can Hamilton end win drought in 2026?

Hamilton has been rejuvenated in 2026, adopting a much more positive attitude at race weekends, and matching the performance of his team-mate Leclerc much more closely than in 2025.

The seven-time world champion has not won a grand prix since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, however, and will be desperate to end that drought now that he has a car capable of challenging at the front once again.

Whether or not Ferrari can get closer to Mercedes as the season goes on will be all down to their car development and the way in which Vasseur and his team can problem solve.

But Hamilton just needs to ensure that he stays close to the performance of Leclerc throughout the year, so that he can capitalise on any race weekends in which Ferrari appear to be the fastest team, or Mercedes have problems.

READ MORE: Hamilton is now winless for a year but iconic track will bring glory

Related