EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari at the Nurburgring? What comes next after Verstappen success
EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari at the Nurburgring? What comes next after Verstappen success
Nurburgring Nordschleife expert Mischa Charoudin on the Max Verstappen effect
According to Nurburgring expert Mischa Charoudin, it’s a major win that Max Verstappen is so passionate about the Nordschleife and racing there and it could lure an F1 rival to the legendary track.
The seasoned Russian driver, who even spent some time living in the Netherlands, told GPFans that Verstappen has created the “third shockwave” for the iconic circuit.
This past weekend, the NLS2 race took place at the Nurburgring. Verstappen once again impressed everyone as he took part in the event.
The four-time Formula 1 champion secured the pole position on Saturday morning and led his team to a first-place finish after a fierce battle with Christopher Haase.
Although his team was ultimately disqualified for exceeding the allowed number of tyre sets, Charoudin regards Verstappen’s dedication to the Nordschleife as a genuine victory.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin to swap drivers as team handed FIA lifeline
Sabine Schmitz sparked original popularity surge
Charoudin, who has been following the track for years, identifies three standout moments in Nurburgring history: “I call this the third shockwave of the Nürburgring,” he explains.
“The first shock came when Sabine Schmitz made headlines with her iconic Ford Transit lap on Top Gear. Back in the day, you could simply drive, park, and picnic on the circuit—it was essentially a toll road until it suddenly became world-famous.”
Verstappen draws new crowd to the Nordschleife
The second surge, according to Charoudin, was all about viral excitement. “In the late 2010s, social media exploded with crash videos from the track, and that really boosted its popularity.”
Then came Verstappen. “Just last year, the demand for rental cars and hotel rooms shot through the roof. Many people who had never even heard of the Nürburgring discovered it thanks to him. As a driver, fan of the region, and entrepreneur, that is incredibly exciting.”
Four-Time F1 champion remains down-to-earth
Charoudin also pointed out how Verstappen, despite being a world champion, never carries himself with arrogance at the circuit. “I really admire how approachable he is. He’s just one of the guys. His team also creates opportunities for drivers who might not always get the chance to shine.”
Hamilton would be a great addition
Having firmly established himself on the German track, Verstappen’s presence even opens the door for a bit of rivalry. “Maybe it’s time to bring Hamilton into the mix—imagine him in a Ferrari here,” Charoudin joked.
On a more serious note, he suggested the possibility of creating a separate class exclusively for Formula 1 drivers. “We need more of those superstars, and a dedicated SP9 F1 class would be perfect, much like how we have SP9 Pro and Pro-Am today.”
READ MORE: Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Williams battling bizarre problem with 2026 F1 car
EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari at the Nurburgring? What comes next after Verstappen success
Toto Wolff accused of having a Kimi Antonelli 'complex' by former F1 boss
Max Verstappen F1 reign could end at 2026 Japanese Grand Prix
Latest News
Could F1 fans be sued? Driver abuse takes chilling twist
- 9 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton ditched private jet 'guilt trip' to 'save the planet'
- 1 hour ago
Williams battling bizarre problem with 2026 F1 car
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen team-mate blasts British media after 'weak link' post on F1 champion
- 3 hours ago
WhatsApp groups for taxis in the sky: How F1 drivers travel
- Today 13:53
EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari at the Nurburgring? What comes next after Verstappen success
- Today 12:58
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march