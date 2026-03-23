close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Credit for photo: VLN

Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1

Credit for photo: VLN — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1

Max Verstappen is a big sim racing enthusiast

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Max Verstappen has made a major announcement about his exploits away from the F1 track.

As well as being a four-time world champion in F1, Verstappen also has many other racing hobbies, including owning his own GT Racing team.

Verstappen raced with the No.3 Mercedes Team Verstappen Racing AMG GT3 last weekend at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, winning the race on track but being disqualified hours later.

The Dutchman is also a huge fan of sim racing, and his friend Chris Lulham who competes in sim racing has now graduated up into GT Racing with Verstappen Racing off the back of his performances with Team Redline.

Lulham will race alongside Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon this year in the pro class of the GT World Challenge Europe, after claiming Gold Cup success in the series last year.

Now, Verstappen has announced that Team Redline in sim racing has had a rebrand, from now on being called Verstappen Sim Racing, bringing it closer in line with the Verstappen Racing brand as the Dutchman expands his team ownership portfolio.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed

Verstappen Sim Racing enter new era

"Sim Racing is a big passion of mine outside Formula 1, and Team Redline has been a big part of that," Verstappen said in a statement.

"It is where I spend a lot of my time off track, and part of what I am building with Verstappen Racing. This step to Verstappen Sim Racing feels very natural. We’re taking everything we’ve achieved and bringing it closer in line with the wider Verstappen Racing platform.

"I’ve always believed that sim racing can develop real talent, and we’re already seeing that with Chris Lulham. I’m really excited to keep building on the success of the team and see what the future holds."

Verstappen competes with the team in a number of big events on the sim racing calendar, and can regularly be seen on live streams with his friends and colleagues.

But more recently, Verstappen has been focused on his GT Racing, with the Dutchman having entered into May's 24 Hours of Nurburgring endurance race.

The NLS2 race at the weekend was completed in preparation for that May entry, and Verstappen performed well in the car alongside Juncadella and Gounon, taking a pole position-race victory double, but the disqualification has ultimately stripped that victory.

Instead, the No.99 Rowe Racing BMW duo of Dan Harper and Jordan Pepper inherited the race win.

READ MORE: Verstappen 'isn't happy' at Red Bull, Russell Mercedes seat 'temporary'

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen 'isn't happy' at Red Bull and George Russell Mercedes seat is 'temporary'

Max Verstappen 'isn't happy' at Red Bull and George Russell Mercedes seat is 'temporary'

  • Yesterday 21:12
Lewis Hamilton given FIA lifeline to beat Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton given FIA lifeline to beat Mercedes

  • 1 hour ago
Farewell Oxfordshire: Could Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell be Switzerland bound?

Farewell Oxfordshire: Could Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell be Switzerland bound?

  • 2 hours ago
Kimi Antonelli makes bold pitch for Max Verstappen to become his team-mate

Kimi Antonelli makes bold pitch for Max Verstappen to become his team-mate

  • Today 10:56
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘unhappy’ as Nurburgring warning issued

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘unhappy’ as Nurburgring warning issued

  • Today 07:57
Max Verstappen team-mate sheds light on Nurburgring mistake

Max Verstappen team-mate sheds light on Nurburgring mistake

  • Yesterday 22:45

Just in

18:55
Lewis Hamilton given FIA lifeline to beat Mercedes
17:42
Farewell Oxfordshire: Could Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell be Switzerland bound?
15:32
Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix
15:19
Who is Jak Crawford? Aston Martin's F1 star ready to replace Stroll or Alonso
13:12
Kimi Antonelli's F1 victory: Star ignored George Russell order at Chinese GP
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1 Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1

33 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton given FIA lifeline to beat Mercedes Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton given FIA lifeline to beat Mercedes

1 hour ago
Farewell Oxfordshire: Could Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell be Switzerland bound? F1 News & Gossip

Farewell Oxfordshire: Could Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell be Switzerland bound?

2 hours ago
Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix F1 News & Gossip

Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix

Today 15:32
Ontdek het op Google Play
x