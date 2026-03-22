Concerns have been raised over George Russell's future at Mercedes, even if he wins the 2026 F1 drivers' title.

Russell raced through most of the 2025 season without knowing whether he would race at Mercedes the following year, eventually rewarded with a contract extension last October.

Since then, Russell has emerged as the favourite to take the 2026 title, pulling off a flawless weekend at the Australian Grand Prix and currently leads the drivers' standings with 51 points.

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Two F1 pundits believe that, even if Russell wins the title this year, there is still one major impediment to his remaining at Mercedes. Max Verstappen.

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Verstappen's start to the new regulations couldn't have gone much worse, suffering his first DNF of the year in Shanghai and is one of the most vocal opponents of the 2026 cars in the paddock.

Speaking on the Stay On Track podcast, F1 legends Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert discussed Mercedes and the drawn out process regarding Russell's 2025 contract saga.

Hill initially commented: "It wasn’t like Toto was desperate to re-sign George."

To this Herbert then uncovered his recent findings from the F1 rumour mill, and said: "I’ve heard little rumours again with Max not being very happy where he is. Is he going to be taken by Mercedes?"

In response, Hill said rather starkly, that: "George is temporary.”

Hill further elaborated and added: "I feel like I’m relating to this a little bit. It’s almost as if you’re standing there going ‘why can’t you recognise what I’ve got? Why is there not the same fuss over my offering?'

"George has got the opportunity now to win the championship, but that’s not going to guarantee him his future at Mercedes."

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