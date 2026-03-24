close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner

Christian Horner and Mercedes face Alpine F1 move being hijacked by baseball billionaire

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner and Mercedes face Alpine F1 move being hijacked by baseball billionaire

Billionaire Steven Cohen looks to gazump Christian Horner and Mercedes

Remy Ramjiawan
Redacteur/presentator GPFans
Formule 1-verslaggever, interviewer, maar ook presentator en redacteur

The battle for a minority stake in Alpine is heating up after a third party became linked with a move.

Mercedes-Benz Group is reportedly prepared to acquire the shares, while former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has also expressed interest in the French outfit.

According to PlanetF1, however, the pair now face stiff competition from a wealthy businessman outside the traditional circles.

Otro Capital currently holds a 24 percent stake in the team. The consortium includes several Hollywood stars and renowned athletes, but corporate documents reveal that Otro Capital won’t be allowed to sell its shares until after September this year.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin to swap drivers as team handed FIA lifeline

Owner of the New York Mets steps in

Steven Cohen, the owner of the New York Mets, has now entered the fray. Cohen acquired the Mets in 2020 for about $2.4 billion and has since raised the team’s payroll cap and drastically improved their performance.

This initiative attracted a host of sponsors and opened up new commercial opportunities—a plan that Cohen hopes to replicate with Alpine.

Alpine pressures Otro Capital to sell

The potential change in ownership after September is partly driven by Alpine’s growing dissatisfaction with Otro Capital.

The consortium was originally expected to enhance the image of both Renault and the F1 team, but that promise has not been fulfilled.

As a result, Alpine is urging the group to sell its stake, paving the way for possible new owners such as Mercedes, Horner, or even Steven Cohen.

READ MORE: BMW make decision on F1 return

Related

F1 Mercedes Christian Horner Toto Wolff Alpine

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Verstappen 'looking for Mercedes F1 move' as pressure ramps up on Russell and Antonelli

Verstappen 'looking for Mercedes F1 move' as pressure ramps up on Russell and Antonelli

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen team-mate blasts British media after 'weak link' post on F1 champion

Max Verstappen team-mate blasts British media after 'weak link' post on F1 champion

  • Today 14:55
Toto Wolff accused of having a Kimi Antonelli 'complex' by former F1 boss

Toto Wolff accused of having a Kimi Antonelli 'complex' by former F1 boss

  • Today 11:57
'Mattia Binotto clashes' led to blockbuster Audi F1 exit

'Mattia Binotto clashes' led to blockbuster Audi F1 exit

  • 36 minutes ago
Aston Martin set for more F1 pain as Honda issue official statement

Aston Martin set for more F1 pain as Honda issue official statement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Aston Martin to swap drivers as Lance Stroll issues 'piece of s***' verdict

F1 News Today: Aston Martin to swap drivers as Lance Stroll issues 'piece of s***' verdict

  • 1 hour ago

Just in

22:00
'Mattia Binotto clashes' led to blockbuster Audi F1 exit
21:12
Aston Martin set for more F1 pain as Honda issue official statement
20:42
F1 News Today: Aston Martin to swap drivers as Lance Stroll issues 'piece of s***' verdict
20:27
Verstappen 'looking for Mercedes F1 move' as pressure ramps up on Russell and Antonelli
19:44
Lance Stroll's brutal Aston Martin F1 takedown: 'Worst piece of s*** I’ve ever driven'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

'Mattia Binotto clashes' led to blockbuster Audi F1 exit Audi F1

'Mattia Binotto clashes' led to blockbuster Audi F1 exit

36 minutes ago
Verstappen 'looking for Mercedes F1 move' as pressure ramps up on Russell and Antonelli Max Verstappen

Verstappen 'looking for Mercedes F1 move' as pressure ramps up on Russell and Antonelli

2 hours ago
Lance Stroll's brutal Aston Martin F1 takedown: 'Worst piece of s*** I’ve ever driven' Aston Martin F1

Lance Stroll's brutal Aston Martin F1 takedown: 'Worst piece of s*** I’ve ever driven'

2 hours ago
Christian Horner and Mercedes face Alpine F1 move being hijacked by baseball billionaire Alpine F1

Christian Horner and Mercedes face Alpine F1 move being hijacked by baseball billionaire

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x