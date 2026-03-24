Toto Wolff has been accused of self promoting after Kimi Antonelli win

Toto Wolff has been accused of having a bizarre complex following Kimi Antonelli's victory at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Italian won his first ever Formula 1 race, leading Mercedes home to a one-two finish in Shanghai ahead of team-mate George Russell.

The victory is a huge breakthrough for the Italian after a mixed debut season in the sport in 2025. Antonelli bagged three podiums but he was heavily beaten by Russell, finishing 169 points down on his team-mate's 319 total.

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This included a gruelling European mid-season where he picked up just three points after a ninth place finish at the Italian Grand Prix and a 10th in Hungary.

Antonelli had also crashed out on his F1 debut during free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in 2024 and combined with his inconsistent first season prompted criticism of Toto Wolff of being too early to choose Antonelli as the driver to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff was clearly bruised by such comments, judging by his congratulations message to Antonelli over the team radio after his win in Shanghai.

Wolff said, while mocking critics: "'He’s too young. We shouldn’t put him in a Mercedes. Put him in a smaller team. He needs the experience. Look at the mistakes he makes.' Here we go, Kimi. Victory."

READ MORE: Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix

Steiner blasts Toto Wolff over self promotion

However, former boss of the Haas team Guenther Steiner has criticised Wolff for the message, accusing him of using it as a tool to get back at his critics.

Steiner told the Red Flags podcast: "It was total self promotion. 'Make sure that everybody knows that I didn't do anything wrong'. And Toto wouldn't need that, but I think he has got a little bit of a complex there.

"I mean, the guy won, you don't need to explain it now. Toto, everybody believes it. You can see it, you can feel it, you can hear it. You don't have to tell everybody: 'yeah, because everybody doubted me'. No, I mean in the end, Kimi did it and not Toto, you always have to respect to that as well."

Antonelli currently sits second in the world championship just four points behind team-mate George Russell following back-to-back Mercedes one-two finishes to open the season after Russell's victory at the Australian Grand Prix.

When is the next F1 race?

The third round of the 2026 F1 championship takes place at the Japanese Grand Prix with the race on Sunday 29, March.

Mercedes will be looking to win their first race at Suzuka since 2019 after Valtteri Bottas's victory, but will be challenged by Ferrari duo Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: Hamilton is now winless for a year but iconic track will bring glory

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