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DAZN reporter Melissa Jimenez interviewing boyfriend Fernando Alonso on F1 grid

Who is Melissa Jimenez? F1 presenter and mother of Fernando Alonso's child

DAZN reporter Melissa Jimenez interviewing boyfriend Fernando Alonso on F1 grid — Photo: © IMAGO

Who is Melissa Jimenez? F1 presenter and mother of Fernando Alonso's child

The pair have been together since 2023

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Fernando Alonso has just welcomed his first child with partner Melissa Jimenez, but who is the F1 presenter and motorsport journalist?

Born on June 26, 1987, Jimenez recently gave birth to her first child with Alonso, who missed Thursday's media day at the Japanese Grand Prix due to the happy occasion.

Reports that the two-time champion and Jimenez were dating started circulating in 2023, following her divorce from ex-Barcelona defender Marc Bartra in 2022, whom she shares three children with (Gala, Abril and Max).

Rumours Alonso and Jimenez were in a relationship first started circulating when the Spaniard was pictured with a fan in May 2023, and somebody spotted Jimenez in the background.

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP

Melissa Jimenez's career

Jimenez studied Communication Sciences in Barcelona and before she had finished her studies, had already started working with the likes of Onda Rambla and 25TV.

Having always wanted to cover the MotoGP World Championship, she then worked with Marca TV before moving across to Sky Sports Italia.

In 2013, Jimenez then returned to Spain and joined Mediaset, where she joined the motorcycle broadcasting team as a commentator in the paddock and replaced Lara Alvarez (who was previously engaged to Alonso herself).

It was in 2022, that she joined the DAZN F1 team for the subsequent races, which she attended as a reporter.

Fernando Alonso's dating history

Fernando Alonso and his ex-wife Raquel del Rosario
Fernando Alonso and his ex-wife Raquel del Rosario

Prior to his relationship with Melissa Jimenez, Alonso dated Formula 1 reporter Andrea Schlager, who he met in 2021 and then broke up in 2023.

Alonso was in a long-term relationship with Linda Morselli, an Italian model and television personality, from 2016 until 2022. Morselli also worked with Alonso's Kimoa brand, which was eventually sold in 2021.

His other serious relationships prior to then were with Alvarez, who got engaged to Alonso not long after they started dating in 2014, and Russian model Dasha Kapustina, whom he dated from 2012 to 2014.

Alonso has also been married before, to Raquel del Rosario the lead singer of the Spanish pop band El Sueno de Morfeo (who also represented Spain at Eurovision Song Contest in 2013). The pair's romance began in 2005 and they were married in 2006 before splitting in 2011.

F1 WAGs: Wives and girlfriends for every driver in 2026

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