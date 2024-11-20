Wolff reveals Hamilton FRUSTRATION ahead of Mercedes exit

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has revealed his and the team's frustration ahead of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion is set to join the iconic Italian outfit ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season, bringing an end to his time at Mercedes after 12 seasons.

Of course, prior to joining the Mercedes works outfit, Hamilton also drove Mercedes-powered cars at McLaren, meaning all seven of his championships have come with the German brand involved in some way or another.

The responsibility of delivering Hamilton a car fit to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title now falls to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton has driven with Mercedes engines throughout his F1 career

Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton frustration

At 39 years old, time is certainly not on Hamilton's side, however, and whilst he never stated it explicitly, comments made by Wolff on the High-Performance podcast suggested that Hamilton may be on the decline and that everyone in the sport 'has a shelf life'.

Now, however, Wolff has clarified those comments and revealed that Hamilton can indeed still perform if given the right car, expressing great frustration that Mercedes have not been able to deliver him that of late.

"You know that was taken a little bit out of context," Wolff explained when quizzed on his comments on BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "What I was referring to was that all of us age, whether it is in a car, on a pitch, or as a manager or entrepreneur.

Toto Wolff has claimed his recent comments have been taken out of context

"And that is what I am trying to do with myself; understand, ‘Am I going from great to good?’ Because good is not in Formula 1 anymore.

"Now, contrary to my own self-assessment, I think we see with Lewis that he’s very much there when the car is right. And we haven’t been able to give him that car to perform his best, and that is a frustration that we share equally in the team, and for himself.

"But he’s very sharp. He’s different to when he was a 20-year-old, that’s certainly clear. But his experience and his race craft is tremendous."

Hamilton has just three grands prix remaining with Mercedes, and one sprint race. These are set to take place in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

