Leclerc 'set' for NEW Ferrari role from 2025

Charles Leclerc's brother, Arthur Leclerc, is set to be given a bigger role within the Ferrari team, according to reports from Italian media.

24-year-old Leclerc is the younger brother of the Ferrari Formula 1 driver, who will be partnered by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton from next season.

Both brothers are officially Ferrari drivers, with the younger Leclerc taking up a development role with the F1 team in 2024.

He has recently been racing in the Italian GT Endurance Championship and the 2024 European Le Mans Series, having raced in F2 during the 2023 season.

Now, it appears that Leclerc could be given a bigger role within the Ferrari F1 team. Two of Ferrari's reserve drivers are taking up opportunities elsewhere, with Ollie Bearman being given his first full-time role in F1 with Haas, and Robert Shwartzman announced as an IndyCar driver for 2025.

This has led to rumours that sacked Sauber F1 star Zhou Guanyu could be signed as a backup driver, although Ferrari confirmed to GPFans in an official statement that Zhou was not being considered.

Now, Arthur Leclerc is the next driver to be linked with a reserve driver role at Ferrari, with AutoRacer suggesting he could see a lot more time on track for Ferrari in 2025.

If given the role, Leclerc would likely stand in for Hamilton or his brother at various practice sessions throughout the season, as well as being there to compete in races should illness or injury strike, as Bearman had to do earlier in the season.

GPFans has contacted Ferrari for comment on the reports.

