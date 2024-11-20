Ferrari announce official driver EXIT in team statement

Ferrari F1 team have announced the departure of a driver ahead of the 2025 season, with the racing star instead opting to drive in a different motorsport series.

The Maranello-based team are already facing the prospect of one driver departure, with Carlos Sainz being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the year.

Hamilton's blockbuster move to the Scuderia sees a partnership between the sport's most decorated driver, and the most successful team on the Formula 1 grid.

It also saw a plethora of other driver changes taking place, including Ferrari youngster Ollie Bearman gaining a full-time seat at Haas thanks to Nico Hulkenberg's decision to depart the American outfit for Sauber.

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

Robert Shwartzman has competed in two practice session in 2024

Ferrari facing major 2025 changes

That news means that Ferrari will have one less reserve driver on hand for if Hamilton or Charles Leclerc need to be replaced during certain sessions across the 2025 season.

Now, another Ferrari reserve driver has departed the team, it has been announced.

Robert Shwartzman has taken part in two practice sessions so far in 2024, both with the current Sauber-owned team.

He was recently announced as a driver for the Prema Racing team in IndyCar from 2025, with his dreams of a full-time seat in F1 evidently fading.

Now, Ferrari have announced in an official statement that he has left the team, thanking him for his services over the years.

New adventures await for @ShwartzmanRob as he leaves us to start a new journey in Indy car with @PREMA_Team 💪



We would like to thank Robert for all his contribution and dedication to the team. pic.twitter.com/VggCi8AkaI — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 19, 2024

Shwartzman himself took to X to thank the team in return: "Driving for Scuderia Ferrari has been one of the best experiences in my life," he said.

"I’ll never forget the feeling of driving a Scuderia Ferrari F1 car for the first time, I’ll always be grateful for every single lap, every experience and it has been such a privilege to work with some of the most talented and bright people in racing.

"I know my time with the team has shaped me into a better driver and I’m ready to carry all the memories with me into my next adventure.

"Grazie mille to all the Tifosi who have always been so supportive over the years and last but not least to everyone in the team who has believed in me, encouraged me and helped me along this journey I am truly thankful."

