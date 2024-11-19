Red Bull star offers STUNNING Verstappen 'villain' verdict in Hamilton praise

Former Red Bull Racing driver David Coulthard has delivered a striking assessment of Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton’s career has often been contrasted with the sport’s other legends including Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Max Verstappen, all of whom have had an arguably more aggressive driving style than Hamilton.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion in the sport, a joint record with Schumacher, and leads the all-time lists in race victories, podiums and pole positions.

The Brit is set to move to Ferrari in 2025, following in Schumacher's footsteps yet hoping to eclipse the German legend's seven world titles.

Schumacher, Verstappen, Hamilton and Senna are considered amongst F1's best-ever drivers

Who is the F1 GOAT?

Verstappen has recently been involved in a number of on-track scraps with championship rival Lando Norris, including one at the Mexican GP which earned him two 10-second penalties.

Red Bull F1 ambassador and former driver Coulthard believes Hamilton’s more toned-down racing style sets him apart from other legends of the sport, describing his approach as markedly 'uncontroversial' during an appearance on The Red Flags podcast.

The discussion arose amid comparisons between Verstappen’s aggressive driving style and those of Schumacher and Senna.

Verstappen, who has dominated recent seasons, has frequently been likened to the two legends, both of whom gained fame for their win-at-all-costs mentality.

"That’s why Max [Verstappen] deserves to be in the same category as an Ayrton [Senna], a Michael [Schumacher]," Coulthard stated.

"I say Lewis, but I put in brackets Lewis, because Lewis actually has done it in a very, let's say, uncontroversial way."

While acknowledging Hamilton’s occasional flashpoints - such as his high-profile collision with Verstappen at Silverstone during the Dutchman’s maiden championship season in 2021 - Coulthard suggested that the other legends of the sport could be considered 'villains'.

"He’s a very clean racer," Coulthard continued.

"He manages to keep out of a lot of controversy throughout his career, so he's this sort of anomaly in that group of the villains that you see."

