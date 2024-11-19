Incredible Hamilton detail revealed as MAJOR F1 financial claim made

A financial claim has been made concerning seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, with further details of his involvement in the upcoming F1 movie having come to light.

The Mercedes star has acted as a producer alongside Brad Pitt for the highly-anticipated Hollywood blockbuster, set to hit UK screens in the summer of 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton release CONFIRMED as Mercedes star issues statement on future

READ MORE: Perez's Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist in Ricciardo comparison

Hamilton has endured a tough season with Mercedes at times throughout 2024, with the 39-year-old hoping to regain some of the impressive form he proved he still possesses when he secured victories at both the British and the Belgian grands prix earlier this season.

As the Brit looks towards the final three races of the season however, he has slipped below team-mate George Russell in the drivers' championship, now in seventh place.

With 2024 marking the champion's final season with Mercedes after 12 years, both Hamilton and his team will be hoping for these final races to bring good results for him to end his tenure with the Silver Arrows on a high ahead of his move to Ferrari for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton spectacularly secured victory at the British Grand Prix in front of a home crowd

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari from 2025

What is Hamilton's role in the F1 movie?

The F1 movie was teased at Silverstone this year ahead of Hamilton's glorious home victory, with audiences treated to the debut of the film's trailer despite filming continuing to take place at grand prix weekends across the 2024 season.

It has recently come to light that Hamilton has played a key role in 'calling BS' when such filming takes place, highlighting ways in which the production team can ensure an accurate and believable depiction of life as an F1 driver through the picture.

With new details emerging over the film, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed to various media sources how Hamilton's involvement has assisted the production.

"The level of specifics that he [Hamilton] gave us, like in Silverstone in Turn 3 you're in second gear, and he could hear with his ear we were in third gear.

"So it's that kind of thing that he's bringing to the movie, and he said... when he finishes a race, especially like Singapore, where it's very hot, he can barely get out of the car, they lose 10 pounds... and it's not only him, it's all of them.

"They're just completely exhausted [and] we're going to show what it takes to be an F1 driver."

READ MORE: Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'

'F1' will star Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as APX GP drivers

Despite Hamilton's insight providing Bruckheimer with a unique benefit, the producer also admitted how the champion's expertise have cost the production.

"Everything that he has brought to this movie, I can't even express our thanks to him and all the folks from F1 who made this all possible.

"But the authenticity that he brings, we just can't imagine what goes into what a driver does and what the sport brings to an audience.

"Sometimes we don't like to hear some of the things he says, because it costs us more money to fix things, but we're all in, we want to make it great, and he's certainly helping us."

READ MORE: F1 star set for EARLY team switch in 2024

Related