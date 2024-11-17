Red Bull issue team TENSION concern following F1 snub
An insider from the highly-anticipated F1 movie has revealed team tension worries issued by the Red Bull Formula 1 team during filming.
The blockbuster production has been developed closely with experts and F1 legends such as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, with filming often taking place across real grand prix weekends in 2023 and 2024.
Hamilton has contributed to the upcoming release as a producer alongside starring actor Brad Pitt, reportedly advising the movie over details to ensure an accurate and believable depiction of F1.
The movie was seen filming as recently as at the Mexican Grand Prix last month, with eagle-eyed fans and former drivers taking to social media to poke fun at the production for missing out small details.
Pitt will play Sonny Hayes, one half of the APX GP fictional driver lineup alongside British star Damson Idris.
The production has been heavily involved with genuine race weekends across both last season and this year's calendar, with Pitt even spotted in full race gear alongside the full-time drivers at times.
Hollywood producer reveals Red Bull concerns
Speaking to the now ex-Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei at the 2024 Investor Day, F1 movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed an interesting concern Red Bull had raised with regards to how team tensions would be portrayed in the production.
Bruckheimer said: "The interesting part is that, since we teamed up with Mercedes, the other teams said ‘wait a second, this movie is going to be about Mercedes and we’re going to look bad’.
"Red Bull said ‘we’re going to be the villains’. It took us three years to convince them that they weren’t going to be the villains and we finally got to a place where all the teams are really leaning into us to really help us."
