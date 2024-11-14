HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change
HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change
Formula 1 has made an official announcement regarding the future of the Monaco Grand Prix, with a huge change set to be made.
Set against a lavish backdrop of luxury yachts and hotels, the Monaco GP is one of the most recognisable and iconic events on the F1 calendar and had its place on the schedule of the first official F1 season back in 1950.
F1 HEADLINES: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation
READ MORE: Key F1 chief RESIGNS in shock exit
Following a short break, the track has been on the F1 schedule continuously since 1955, becoming one of the most sought-after victories for drivers worldwide.
Ayrton Senna was a master of the circuit, claiming six grands prix victories, while other F1 legends including Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Alain Prost have also had great success in Monte Carlo.
Monaco GP extends F1 deal
The Monaco GP makes up one-third of the triple crown, a motorsport achievement that has only ever been completed by five-time Monaco winner Graham Hill, who also claimed victory in the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to complete the stunning feat.
Now, a change to the scheduling of the Monaco GP has been made to accommodate the Indy 500, with the F1 race being moved from its traditional spot in May to June from 2026 to avoid clashes between the two iconic races.
F1 has also announced an extension to the Monaco GP's contract, meaning it will remain on the calendar until at least the 2031 season.
READ MORE: FIA steward drops Verstappen Las Vegas Grand Prix DNF BOMBSHELL
In an official statement, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031,"
"The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.
"I would like to extend a special thanks to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in the extension of this important partnership."
READ MORE: HISTORIC Hamilton-Newey team up set for Las Vegas Grand Prix appearance
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion reveals Schumacher HATRED in stunning verdict
- 1 hour ago
F1 team announce MAJOR signing for 2025
- 2 hours ago
HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull tipped for TWO 2025 driver signings in Perez replacement claim
- Today 10:57
F1 rocked by SHOCK double resignation
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec