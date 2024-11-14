HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change

Formula 1 has made an official announcement regarding the future of the Monaco Grand Prix, with a huge change set to be made.

Set against a lavish backdrop of luxury yachts and hotels, the Monaco GP is one of the most recognisable and iconic events on the F1 calendar and had its place on the schedule of the first official F1 season back in 1950.

Following a short break, the track has been on the F1 schedule continuously since 1955, becoming one of the most sought-after victories for drivers worldwide.

Ayrton Senna was a master of the circuit, claiming six grands prix victories, while other F1 legends including Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Alain Prost have also had great success in Monte Carlo.

The Monaco GP is set against a lavish backdrop

The Monaco Grand Prix has created many iconic moments

Monaco GP extends F1 deal

The Monaco GP makes up one-third of the triple crown, a motorsport achievement that has only ever been completed by five-time Monaco winner Graham Hill, who also claimed victory in the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to complete the stunning feat.

Now, a change to the scheduling of the Monaco GP has been made to accommodate the Indy 500, with the F1 race being moved from its traditional spot in May to June from 2026 to avoid clashes between the two iconic races.

F1 has also announced an extension to the Monaco GP's contract, meaning it will remain on the calendar until at least the 2031 season.

The Monaco GP will remain in F1 until at least 2031

In an official statement, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031,"

"The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.

"I would like to extend a special thanks to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in the extension of this important partnership."

