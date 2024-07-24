'Monaco meeting' in place as talks open over F1 grand prix future

A meeting is set to take place in Monaco in August to discuss the future of hosting a Formula 1 grand prix.

The principality typically hosts the the sport for the Monaco Grand Prix in May, though there has been increased scrutiny of late due to the processional nature of most races there.

The streets of Monte Carlo have made up the almost unchanged track for the grand prix since 1929, 21 years before the first official F1 season.

In the near-century since then, the cars have changed dramatically and their increased size has made wheel-to-wheel around the famous seafront almost impossible.

However, it is not the Monaco Grand Prix which is set to be discussed this time around, but the prospect of a return to South Africa.

Stefano Domenicali has previously shown support to race in Africa

The world championship has not been competed for in Africa since the 1990s

Will F1 race in South Africa?

South Africa last held an F1 race in 1993, with the Kyalami hosting each post-1967 edition, though the race was not held between 1986-1991 due to the apartheid policy in the country at the time.

Discussions to return F1 to the African continent were shelved last year for financial reasons.

Reports suggested that a race could replace another circuit steeped in tradition - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. That contract was renewed until 2025 with no guarantees beyond then.

A host of new circuits such as in Miami, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have threatened the more established F1 venues, and South Africa could be set to resume its challenge.

Kyalami has hosted the majority of grands prix in South Africa

The new South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has vowed that his term will be a 'failure' if he cannot bring F1 to the country.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "I have set up meetings with relevant people already, my term will be a failure if I don’t bring one of the biggest sporting tourist events to South Africa which is F1. Our first meeting is end of August in Monaco."

The bid has previously had support within F1. Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali has spoken of finding the right solution for the country and Lewis Hamilton has publicised his desire to see a race in the African continent, with South Africa appearing the most logical destination.

F1 races in every other permanently inhabited continent. Whereas the US hosts three races a year, Italy two and the Middle East four, Africa has not hosted the sport in over three decades.

