Hamilton reveals 'dream' ambition before retirement

Tyler Rowlinson

Tuesday 19 December 2023 19:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is determined to get the South African Grand Prix back on the F1 calendar before he retires.

The seven-time world champion has committed his future to Mercedes until 2025 and has struggled for competitiveness in recent years, with his last race win coming at Jeddah in 2021.

But the 38-year-old’s ultimate aim appears to be returning the sport to the Kyalami Circuit. The 2.8-mile track last hosted a grand prix in 1993, with Alain Prost claiming victory on his way to his fourth and final world championship. The country – and in fact the whole African continent – has been off the calendar ever since.

Lewis Hamilton has been eyeing a return to South Africa for some time

The country last hosted a race at Kyalami in 1993

Hamilton: 'South Africa return would be such a dream'

As per The Mirror, Hamilton spoke with supporters in the fanzone before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix about his desire to get the race back in F1.

“I’m working in the background to get South Africa on the race. That’s like such a dream for me. I’ve got to stay until they get that race,” he said.

The Brit’s wish for a return to South Africa is nothing new, as he has continuously seeks to expand the sport’s fanbase.

No agreement has yet to be made about the track's return to the calendar

He told the BBC back in 2015: “I would love for it to be in South Africa. They are great sporting fans and are just petrolheads who love cars. I would love to go there, it would be absolutely insane. There is a huge following there and it is one of the most important grands prix we need to get on the calendar.

"This is the first time that black South Africans have had someone to relate to in this sport. I feel incredibly privileged to be at the front of that."

Kyalami has hosted a Grand Prix on 21 occasions and there have been discussions in the past about the possibility of its return, but no deal has yet been struck.

The FIA said in 2023 that there would not be a return to South Africa soon due to their government’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

