Hamilton hints at Brad Pitt F1 movie release date

Tuesday 19 December 2023 10:57

Lewis Hamilton has suggested that the eagerly awaited Formula 1-based film featuring Brad Pitt is scheduled for a 2025 release, following delays caused by strikes.

The yet-to-be-titled film faced delays due to strikes by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, stemming from concerns about the use of AI in film production and residual payments.

Filming locations for the movie included several Grand Prix weekends, including Silverstone, with initial plans to shoot in Las Vegas ended due to the impact of the strikes.

However, Hamilton has now revealed that the film's release is likely to be postponed due to the delays during the filming process.

“Probably early 2025, I would imagine, with the post-work they’d have to do. So yeah, it’s been delayed a lot,” Hamilton said about the release date.

Earlier in the year, Pitt engaged in a conversation with Sky Sports' Martin Brundle, revealing insights into the plot of the Formula 1-based film and sharing some key details.

“A guy who raced in the 1990s...who has a horrible crash, craps out and disappears, then he’s racing in other disciplines,” said Pitt. “His friend, played by Javier Bardem, he’s a team owner, contacts him.

“They’re a last place team, they’re 21-22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue. Tell you what’s amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car — you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting.”

Although the film's title and precise release date remain unknown, one thing is certain, when it finally graces the screens, it is bound to be nothing short of exciting.

