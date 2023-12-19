Verstappen forced into MILLION Euro payment for F1 success

Anna Malyon

Tuesday 19 December 2023 09:57

Max Verstappen broke numerous records in the 2023 Formula 1 season, surpassing his own point tally milestone. However, the weight of his remarkable achievements comes with a hefty price tag, as he faces an eye-watering €1.2m fee for his superlicense.

Verstappen showcased his dominance in the 2023 season, securing victory in 19 out of 22 races and accumulating an impressive total of 575 points as a Red Bull driver.

Yet, with a remarkable points tally comes a substantial cost in the form of the superlicense fee, which comprises a base figure of €10,400 with an additional €2,100 for each point scored.

This means that Verstappen will need to settle a total of €1,217,900 for his superlicense, a payment due by the end of 2023 to secure his participation in the upcoming season.

“The team pays that, fortunately,” Verstappen said to Viaplay about the huge figure.

“I do think there should be some normal ratio in that. But you know, things like that get written down, and I don’t think anybody expected that there would end up being that many points scored.”

READ MORE: Sky F1 pundit urges driver to keep 'options open' in hunt for championship

Max Verstappen took 575 points in the 2023 F1 season

Verstappen will have to pay €1,217,900 for his superlicence

Red Bull reaction

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner discussed the superlicense fee after Verstappen revealed that the team covers the cost.

Christian Horner shares his thoughts on the huge superlicence fee

“I mean, it’s a luxury problem to have because we’ve had to score the points to generate the invoice,” said Horner. “Thankfully, it’s outside of the budget cap. But yeah, it’s a big cheque to be writing to the FIA.”

The coverage of Sergio Perez's superlicense fee by Red Bull, given his second-place finish in the constructors' championship, remains uncertain at this point.

Yet, considering Perez's fee amounts to €608,900, Red Bull would face a substantial total of €1,826,800 to cover both drivers' superlicense fees, emphasising the significant cost of success.

READ MORE: Former Red Bull driver names moment Verstappen 'broke' Perez