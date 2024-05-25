close global

Incredible FULL SIZE never-seen-before Senna tribute unveiled at Monaco GP

Ayrton Senna's record-breaking feats at the Monaco Grand Prix are being celebrated this weekend in spectacular fashion.

Senna won six Monaco GPs throughout his career, a Formula 1 record, as the Brazilian became synonymous with the world-famous track.

READ MORE: Norris teases ANOTHER huge McLaren change

2024 marks 30 years since the three-time F1 champion's death, following injuries sustained at the 1994 San Marino GP.

F1 returned to the Imola track that was the scene of Senna's tragic accident last time out, with multiple tributes taking place across the weekend, led by Sebastian Vettel.

F1 stars paid respect to Ayrton Senna in Imola
McLaren have unveiled a special livery in Monaco

Senna remembered with unique tribute

This weekend, F1 heads to Senna's most successful track, on the winding streets of Monte Carlo where the Brazilian once thrived.

McLaren have already unveiled a special livery to celebrate Senna's life, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri racing in cars that replicate the legend's iconic helmet.

Norris himself has also revealed a special helmet as a tribute to Senna, with the young Brit resembling the icon in his freshly painted car.

Now, LEGO have celebrated Senna's legacy at Monaco with a full-size replica of the champion's iconic MP4/4 car, made entirely of plastic bricks.

The MP4/4 was one of the most successful F1 cars of all time, winning all but one race and claiming all but one pole position in the 1988 season, and allowing Senna to win his first world championship, beating team-mate Alain Prost.

READ MORE: BIZARRE Ferrari incident causes red flag at Monaco GP

