Mercedes dealt ANOTHER blow after huge Mexican GP crash

Mercedes star George Russell crashed out of FP2 at the Mexican Grand Prix, in a huge collision which sparked a red flag and a big delay to proceedings.

Russell was partaking in an extended practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez when he lost control of his car heading into Turn 9, sending him spinning into the barriers in a nasty-looking shunt.

Although Russell managed to climb out of the car himself, the Mercedes star was rushed straight to the medical centre, with Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft revealing the Brit was seen holding his ribs.

It marks the second big crash for Russell in as many weeks, following an incident in qualifying at the US GP.

George Russell suffered a huge crash at the Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton spun out of the US GP last weekend

Mercedes' Mexican GP nightmare

Russell's drive in the race last week in Austin was widely commended, with the 26-year-old making his way from a pitlane start all the way up to sixth.

His team-mate Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, lost control of his Mercedes on lap three in Austin and spun out, with the seven-time champion blaming Mercedes' new upgrades for the incident.

Russell's Mexican GP practice crash was described by Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle as a "hugely, hugely expensive accident," prompting another blow to the Brackley-based outfit.

As FP2 continued running, Mercedes later confirmed via social media that Russell had been released from the medical tent and was back with the team.

