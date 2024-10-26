Mercedes dealt ANOTHER blow after huge Mexican GP crash
Mercedes dealt ANOTHER blow after huge Mexican GP crash
Mercedes star George Russell crashed out of FP2 at the Mexican Grand Prix, in a huge collision which sparked a red flag and a big delay to proceedings.
Russell was partaking in an extended practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez when he lost control of his car heading into Turn 9, sending him spinning into the barriers in a nasty-looking shunt.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm Mercedes INSPECTION as Hamilton faces Mexican GP issue
READ MORE: Ferrari star OUT at Mexican GP as drivers collide
Although Russell managed to climb out of the car himself, the Mercedes star was rushed straight to the medical centre, with Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft revealing the Brit was seen holding his ribs.
It marks the second big crash for Russell in as many weeks, following an incident in qualifying at the US GP.
READ MORE: F1 team issue champion health update following Mexican GP ABSENCE
Mercedes' Mexican GP nightmare
Russell's drive in the race last week in Austin was widely commended, with the 26-year-old making his way from a pitlane start all the way up to sixth.
His team-mate Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, lost control of his Mercedes on lap three in Austin and spun out, with the seven-time champion blaming Mercedes' new upgrades for the incident.
Russell's Mexican GP practice crash was described by Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle as a "hugely, hugely expensive accident," prompting another blow to the Brackley-based outfit.
As FP2 continued running, Mercedes later confirmed via social media that Russell had been released from the medical tent and was back with the team.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: Mercedes face early setback as Mexican GP RED FLAGGED
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen despair deepens as Red Bull THRASHED by championship rivals
- 23 minutes ago
Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull
- 49 minutes ago
Mercedes dealt ANOTHER blow after huge Mexican GP crash
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce verdict following Ferrari crash at Mexican GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 confirm MAJOR Mexican GP change
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen handed major BLOW as rivals collide at Mexican GP
- Yesterday 21:40
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec