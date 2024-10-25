F1 confirm MAJOR Mexican GP change

F1 have confirmed a major change ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix which will impact Friday's running at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Last time out in Austin Ferrari claimed their first one-two finish in the US since 2006, after Charles Leclerc secured a victory ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz.

However, it was the battle between championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris that thrilled audiences, as they fought for the final podium spot at COTA.

However, the pair both went off track at Turn 12, with Norris producing an overtake for third, but was slammed with a 5-second penalty leaving Norris to only manage a P4 finish.

As a result of the penalty, Norris lost crucial ground to Verstappen in their title battle, with 57 points separating them at the top of the standings.

Despite Andrea Stella stating they would not appeal the decision, McLaren have petitioned the FIA to overturn the penalty ahead of the Mexican GP.

It will be a crucial weekend for the team, with Norris' title challenge hinging on whether he can beat Verstappen comprehensively in Mexico City, a track that the champion has five wins at already.

However, F1 have confirmed a major change heading into Friday, with a change to the usual one hour format of the FP1 and FP2 sessions.

The second practice session at the Mexican GP will last for 90 minutes to accommodate a Pirelli tyre test for their 2025 compound.

“FP2 will be extended by 30 minutes to allow for Pirelli 2025 tyre testing,” F1 confirmed on their website, where all drivers and teams will be obliged to follow a run plan established by Pirelli’s engineers.

FP2 will get underway at 4pm local time (CST), and 11pm in the UK, which follows FP1 which aired at 7:30pm (UK).

