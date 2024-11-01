F1 Results Today: Verstappen CRUSHED as Red Bull defeated at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen's Brazilian Grand Prix weekend didn't get off to an ideal start with both the Dutchman and team-mate Sergio Perez failing to impress in FP1.
Verstappen only managed to set the fifteenth fastest time during the first practice session at Interlagos with closest championship rival Lando Norris finishing the session top of the timings around the exceptionally bumpy track.
Red Bull are already on the back foot this weekend after it was confirmed the reigning champion will be handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after Verstappen's RB20 was fitted with a new internal combustion engine ahead of proceedings in Sao Paulo.
A last-minute lineup change saw Ollie Bearman return to pilot the Haas of Kevin Magnussen after the 32-year-old was taken ill, with team boss Ayao Komatsu revealing to Sky F1 that his sickness had worsened overnight.
Bearman exceeded expectations, coming in third fastest at the end of the session, with the young Brit proving Haas made the correct decision to sign him as part of their 2025 driver lineup.
McLaren continued to look strong heading into the Brazilian GP weekend, with now just four race weekends for either Ferrari or Red Bull to topple them off the top spot in the constructors' standings.
F1 FP1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
-1:10.610 secs
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.181sec
3. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +0.195sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.340sec
5. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.345sec
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.428sec
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.490sec
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.514sec
9. Fernando Alonso[Aston Martin] - +0.605sec
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.606sec
11. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +0.691sec
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.873sec
13. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.009sec
14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.041sec
15. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.102sec
16. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.144sec
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.173sec
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.217sec
19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.235sec
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.273sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
