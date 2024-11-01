close global

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: SHOCK driver takes pole as Verstappen thrashed at Brazilian GP

Oscar Piastri secured a stunning sprint pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix as McLaren thrashed Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris looked to be the dominant driver in papaya, but it was Piastri who clinched the top spot at the last possible second in Sao Paulo.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen CRUSHED as Red Bull defeated at Brazilian GP

On the other hand, Verstappen struggled to match the pace of his rivals and only managed a P4 for Saturday's race.

Lewis Hamilton was eliminated early in SQ2 alongside Sergio Perez, who was knocked out due to a Red Bull blunder.

The seven-time champion failed to set a time quick enough to lift himself out of the drop zone, whereas Perez ran out of time to take the chequered flag and was unable to complete another lap in a woeful day for both drivers.

Here are the times from sprint qualifying in Sao Paulo.

Oscar Piastri clinched pole

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:08.899
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.029
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.254
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.320
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.358
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.544
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.723
8. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.042
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.179
10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - NO TIME

ELIMINATED IN SQ2

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
15. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]br>

ELIMINATED IN SQ1

16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]

How does F1 Sprint Qualifying work?

The sprint qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Saturday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.

Then, SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: Hamilton set for team SWITCH at Brazilian GP

