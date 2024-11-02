Why isn’t Toto Wolff at the Brazilian GP?

Toto Wolff will not attend the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix with the reason Mercedes boss' absence from Sao Paulo now revealed.

The Austrian joined Mercedes in 2013 and has since steered the team to seven drivers’ titles and eight constructors’ championships.

Mercedes are currently fourth in the 2024 standings, and have enjoyed three victories with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian, British and Belgian Grands Prix.

However, if Mercedes achieve a fourth at the Brazilian GP team principal Wolff will not bear witness to their success, as his absence has been confirmed for 2024.

Toto Wolff to miss Brazilian GP

Has Toto Wolff missed an F1 race before?

Whilst Wolff was in attendance at last year’s Brazilian GP, he missed the 2022 race where Russell achieved his maiden F1 victory.

The team principal also missed both the Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix in 2023, as he recovered from a knee injury.

Wolff also planned to miss this year’s Japanese GP to remain at Mercedes’ base, however in a U-turn he remained present with the team at Suzuka.

Why is Toto Wolff absent from the Brazilian GP?

Wolff revealed at the beginning of the 2024 season his desire to reduce the amount of races he attended due to the growing F1 calendar - which included a significant 24 races this year.

A Mercedes spokesperson has now confirmed to GPFans that Wolff had elected Brazil as one the races he would not attend in 2024.

