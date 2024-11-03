F1 star crash brings red flag CHAOS at wet Brazilian GP

Qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix was red-flagged after Williams star Franco Colapinto put his car into the barriers.

With qualifying postponed until Sunday morning, action got underway early in Brazil, but the rain persisted, causing tricky conditions for all 20 drivers.

Multiple stars left the track in Q1, causing several yellow flags, but it was Colapinto who brought out the red flag after losing his car out of Turn Three.

The rain continues to fall hard at the circuit, with the session temporarily halted as a result of Colapinto's accident with eight and a half minutes to run.

Q1 brings Lewis Hamilton shock

Fortunately for the drivers, the session soon resumed after Colapinto's car was moved off the circuit, and while he had damaged his Williams, his car's minor damage should be fixed in time for the afternoon's grand prix.

The bad news though was the delay to running allowed the water cleared from the track from the rain to build up again, making it difficult for drivers to resume their times.

This led to Hamilton being dumped out of Q1, being pipped by Lando Norris who just squeezed through at the expense of his British compatriot.

