F1 star crash brings red flag CHAOS at wet Brazilian GP
Qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix was red-flagged after Williams star Franco Colapinto put his car into the barriers.
With qualifying postponed until Sunday morning, action got underway early in Brazil, but the rain persisted, causing tricky conditions for all 20 drivers.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue MULTIPLE penalties as Verstappen hit with LATE demotion at Brazilian Grand Prix
READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CALLED OFF
Multiple stars left the track in Q1, causing several yellow flags, but it was Colapinto who brought out the red flag after losing his car out of Turn Three.
The rain continues to fall hard at the circuit, with the session temporarily halted as a result of Colapinto's accident with eight and a half minutes to run.
Q1 brings Lewis Hamilton shock
Fortunately for the drivers, the session soon resumed after Colapinto's car was moved off the circuit, and while he had damaged his Williams, his car's minor damage should be fixed in time for the afternoon's grand prix.
The bad news though was the delay to running allowed the water cleared from the track from the rain to build up again, making it difficult for drivers to resume their times.
This led to Hamilton being dumped out of Q1, being pipped by Lando Norris who just squeezed through at the expense of his British compatriot.
READ MORE: Hamilton suffers NIGHTMARE at Brazilian Grand Prix
