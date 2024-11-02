Hamilton suffers NIGHTMARE at Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's nightmare weekend in Interlagos continued, as he lost three places at the start of the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.

Hamilton could only qualify down in 11th during Friday's sprint qualifying, being beaten by British teenager Ollie Bearman in the Haas, and his weekend went from bad to worse as Sergio Perez, Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg all passed him.

At the front, the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris got away well, leaving Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in their dust on the opening lap.

Piastri had previously said that he may give up the victory in order to help Norris' drivers' championship battle, with all eyes on team orders as the race continues.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are in a fierce championship battle

McLaren's Brazil championship challenge

While McLaren were desperate for a one-two in the sprint race in order to extend their gap over Ferrari and Red Bull in the constructors' championship standings, all eyes were on the drivers' championship battle.

Norris went into the weekend just 47 points behind Verstappen with four races left in what has been a thrilling 2024 season.

With Verstappen set to have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's main race in Brazil, and starting down in fourth for the sprint race, Norris would've seen a huge opportunity to close that gap further.

Saturday's sprint race was set up for another McLaren team orders discussion, with Norris' team-mate Piastri getting an early lead over the Brit.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz and Hamilton's team-mate George Russell rounded out the top six.

