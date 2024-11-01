FIA hit Verstappen with MAJOR Brazilian GP penalty
FIA hit Verstappen with MAJOR Brazilian GP penalty
The FIA have hit Max Verstappen with a major penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Verstappen has been no stranger to penalties from the stewards in recent races, after being slammed with a double penalty in Mexico City.
The Dutchman was initially awarded 10 seconds for running championship rival Lando Norris off the track at Turn 4, and was given a further 10 for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 8.
Verstappen's racing antics have left the paddock divided, with the penalty aimed at curbing his ‘dangerous’ driving.
Max Verstappen to receive Brazilian GP grid drop
Alongside serving his penalties, Verstappen also experienced power unit issues in Mexico, which forced him to retire early from Friday’s FP2 session after only completing four laps.
As a result the team changed his power unit for the subsequent sessions in Mexico, however this decision has had a negative impact on his Brazilian GP weekend.
The FIA have hit Verstappen with a five-place grid penalty for using a new internal combustion engine (ICE), with the penalty applying for the race on Sunday instead of Saturday’s Sprint.
Verstappen’s new ICE will be the sixth out of the four new parts allowed for the 2024 season, with the change exceeding the allotted allowance and thus prompting the penalty.
The Red Bull star has already served a 10-place grid drop due to engine changes at the Belgian GP, but Verstappen struggled to recover and finished in P4, which could give Norris a huge advantage this weekend in Sao Paulo.
