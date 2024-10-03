Verstappen set for MAJOR FIA penalty
Max Verstappen could be set to face a difficult decision as Red Bull consider which upcoming grand prix they may have to sacrifice to serve another potential FIA penalty.
The sport's governing body announced at the Singapore Grand Prix that they would be clamping down on drivers’ foul language, with Verstappen quick to blast the decision.
After describing his Red Bull as ‘f****d’ at the Thursday press conference, the FIA punished the champion and asked him to undertake community service as punishment.
Verstappen subsequently refused to speak as usual at any further press conferences during the weekend, and even stated the swearing row could force him to exit F1.
Max Verstappen set for further FIA punishment
In addition to his ongoing debate with the FIA, Verstappen has also had to contend with Red Bull’s decline in performance this season.
The 27-year-old has not won a race since the Spanish GP, in a shock turn-around for the previously dominant team.
Their struggles were illuminated at the Belgian GP, where Verstappen received a 10-place grid penalty due to exceeding his allotted engine parts, but was only able to make his way up to fourth in the race following George Russell’s disqualification.
Verstappen could be handed another grid drop from the FIA, with the Dutchman currently sitting at five internal combustion engines for the season, which is one over the permitted allocation.
Due to Red Bull’s decline in performance, selecting the best track to take this grid drop will be paramount for Verstappen’s championship chances, and a difficult decision to make according to former driver Christijan Albers.
“That could be a hit,” Albers told De Telegraaf.
“I would get it in Brazil, one hundred per cent. You’re not going to do that in Austin. I would get it in Brazil, that’s better with that long straight, and that’s better with the DRS.
"They have that in Austin too, but that’s a close call.”
