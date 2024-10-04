FIA ROCKED by shock double resignation
The FIA has faced a major loss after two key personnel have reportedly parted ways with Formula 1's governing body.
The Federation has come under increased scrutiny recently following a number of controversial instances, mostly surrounding the president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Ben Sulayem took over the top spot at the FIA in December 2021, replacing previous president Jean Todt.
In the following years, the 62-year-old has often been at the centre of debates over how the organisation is run, with his decision to crack down on X-rated language the main topic this season.
After causing a stir at the Singapore Grand Prix by describing his Red Bull as f****d, three-time champion Max Verstappen was handed community service as punishment, causing the Dutchman to protest by conducting his own press conference outside of the FIA regulated sessions.
What is happening to the FIA?
According to reports from Autosport, the FIA have now lost two key staff in the form of its Director of Communications and Public Affairs Luke Skipper and Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism, Jacob Bangsgaard.
Skipper had been in the role for just over two years, whilst Bangsgaard joined the federation in May 2023.
The timing of their exits means the FIA is having to juggle many controversies at once; Ben Sulayem has faced trouble over inappropriate comments he made towards rappers when criticising the frequent swearing within F1, prompting seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to claim they were 'stereotypical'.
The pair reportedly handed in their resignations 'to pursue other interests', and whilst there has been no official announcement over the reason for their departures, both held key roles in the FIA.
