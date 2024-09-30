Verstappen breaks silence after 'RIDICULOUS' FIA punishment
Jos Verstappen has slammed the FIA's decision to impose community service on his son, Max Verstappen, after the reigning F1 World Champion swore during a press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Following the incident, the FIA announced that the Dutchman would be: "obliged to accomplish some work of public interest" as a bizarre form of punishment.
Max Verstappen was penalised by the stewards for describing his RB20 as "f****d" during a mandatory media session and now, the elder Verstappen has branded their punishment: "the most ridiculous thing."
The ruling which requires the Dutch driver to complete community service was a decision that sparked significant debate within the motorsport community.
Jos Verstappen unhappy with the FIA
Speaking to Autosport at the East Belgian Rally, where he and co-driver Renaud Jamoul secured fourth place, Jos Verstappen criticised the FIA’s inconsistent approach to penalising drivers for their language.
“We also see it in rally,” Verstappen noted, pointing to a recent incident in which eight-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier received a suspended €30,000 fine for comments made towards officials during the Acropolis Rally in Greece.
The FIA has recently tightened its stance on driver conduct, citing the growing connection between inflammatory language from drivers and team personnel and the increase in online hate directed at officials.
However, Jos Verstappen remains unimpressed. “I don’t think the FIA is doing a very good job,” he remarked.
“But I won’t say too much about this.”
Max Verstappen himself made his feelings about the punishment clear, albeit indirectly. During the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, the three-time world champion gave curt, one-word answers during the official press conferences on Saturday and Sunday as a protest against the FIA's ruling.
The FIA’s crackdown on driver language has drawn criticism, especially in light of past penalties.
Last year in Las Vegas, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur received nothing more than formal warnings for using similar language during a press conference, raising questions about the fairness and consistency of the governing body's rulings.
