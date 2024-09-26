FIA accused of 'HUMILIATING' Verstappen with F1 punishment

An ex-Formula 1 star has launched a scathing attack on the FIA in light of the governing body's recent punishment of Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman was in the spotlight at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix having fallen foul of the sport's bosses in the build-up to the showpiece event.

Verstappen has cut a frustrated figure in recent months as he has continued to struggle to hit top form, airing his grievances in a number of X-rated rants over team radio.

Max Verstappen has frequently aired his frustrations throughout this season

The reigning champion has been backed by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton

Why has Verstappen landed in hot water?

The three-time world champion recently suggested that team radio messages shouldn't be broadcast to viewers, in an effort to stop young people being subject to driver outbursts made in the heat of the moment.

However, while addressing media on the issue ahead of the Singapore GP, the 26-year-old questioned whether new measures to try and stop drivers from swearing were required, before going on to say his RB20 was 'f****d' in Azerbaijan.

That remark was enough to prompt F1 chiefs to hand down an unusual punishment which equated to a form of community service.

Verstappen sensationally threatened to quit the sport such was his displeasure over his treatment, and opted to stage a protest against the decision following his second-place finish at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Ralf Schumacher believes Verstappen's FIA punishment was harsh

A number of his fellow drivers including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton came out in support of their rival, and now former Williams star Ralf Schumacher has weighed in on the debate.

"If you want to do this, you have to go to the union and explain," he told Sky Sports Germany. "But to humiliate Max like that...

"Just a warning would have been enough I think."

On the prospect of Verstappen stepping away from the sport, he added: "Max is independent, has earned enough money and said himself earlier that he will not always drive Formula 1, so I do not rule it out.

"There is just a lot going on right now. The car is bad, the team has a conflict and [Adrian] Newey is gone."

