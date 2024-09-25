Verstappen's FIA controversy forces F1 rivals to unite
Max Verstappen’s ongoing row with the FIA has forced Formula 1 stars to unite in private talks that are expected to go ahead with the motorsport governing body.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed their intentions to penalise drivers for explicit language during F1 broadcasts, a decision that was met with opposition across the paddock.
Verstappen seemed particularly frustrated with the new measures, and after swearing at Thursday’s press conference at the Singapore GP, received a punishment likened to community service.
As a result, Verstappen refused to speak in subsequent press conferences, instead talking to the media separately.
How will F1 stars respond to new FIA measures?
According to Motorsport.com, F1 drivers are set for private talks with the FIA following the controversy, with the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), a union of the drivers on the grid, set to voice the issue.
“How many lifetime community services would Guenther Steiner have to serve for using the F-word?,” GPDA chairman Alex Wurz said to Motorsport.com’s sister YouTube channel Formel1.de.
“He was glorified for using the F-word.
“Netflix broadcast this worldwide, no problem. But then to suddenly change like that?
“I have to say: [the choice of words] is not my personal taste as a driver.
“As GPDA chairman, I have to officially say that we will, of course, discuss it internally, first reach a full consensus, and then we will consider whether and in what form we will talk to the FIA and the president.
“I think drivers have to be allowed to express themselves authentically to some extent. Of course, it shouldn't be personally offensive, and it shouldn't be discriminatory either.
“They've all come a long way in that regard. So, for me personally, the penalty is too severe.”
