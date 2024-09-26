F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA controversy sparks major change
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has hit out at his team over what he labelled a 'perplexing' decision.
Verstappen's FIA controversy forces F1 rivals to unite
Max Verstappen’s ongoing row with the FIA has forced Formula 1 stars to unite in private talks that are expected to go ahead with the motorsport governing body.
McLaren sign Red Bull F1 talent in MAJOR swoop
McLaren have completed a stunning move for one of Red Bull's biggest talents as the exodus from the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions continues.
'PECULIAR' Ricciardo decision prompts rival calls for major change
The Red Bull Formula 1 family have faced questions about the intentions behind their team decisions at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.
Why SHOCK star should secure one of final seats in F1 driver transfer market
When Williams finally made the decision to drop the ailing Logan Sargeant following the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of the August, they could hardly have anticipated that his successor would make much of an impression.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov