F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA controversy sparks major change

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has hit out at his team over what he labelled a 'perplexing' decision.

Verstappen's FIA controversy forces F1 rivals to unite

Max Verstappen’s ongoing row with the FIA has forced Formula 1 stars to unite in private talks that are expected to go ahead with the motorsport governing body.

McLaren sign Red Bull F1 talent in MAJOR swoop

McLaren have completed a stunning move for one of Red Bull's biggest talents as the exodus from the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions continues.

'PECULIAR' Ricciardo decision prompts rival calls for major change

The Red Bull Formula 1 family have faced questions about the intentions behind their team decisions at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

Why SHOCK star should secure one of final seats in F1 driver transfer market

When Williams finally made the decision to drop the ailing Logan Sargeant following the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of the August, they could hardly have anticipated that his successor would make much of an impression.

Related

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce release of Newey FAVOURITE as Ricciardo replacement assessed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce release of Newey FAVOURITE as Ricciardo replacement assessed

  • Yesterday 14:11
F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as Ricciardo COMPLAINT legitimised
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as Ricciardo COMPLAINT legitimised

  • September 24, 2024 16:46

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Mercedes give shock Ricciardo backing in Red Bull 'dirty play' assessment

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA controversy sparks major change

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo Red Bull 'payout' revealed as official driver signing announced - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:54
Audi F1 News

Official driver signing made in shock twist to Audi F1 seat hunt

  • Yesterday 22:51
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo reveals '$3.5 MILLION' payout behind major Red Bull decision

  • Yesterday 21:48
Max Verstappen

Major Verstappen decision 'screws' Mercedes F1 star

  • Yesterday 20:53
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

F1 Standings

