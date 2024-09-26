F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA controversy sparks major change

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has hit out at his team over what he labelled a 'perplexing' decision.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen's FIA controversy forces F1 rivals to unite

Max Verstappen’s ongoing row with the FIA has forced Formula 1 stars to unite in private talks that are expected to go ahead with the motorsport governing body.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren sign Red Bull F1 talent in MAJOR swoop

McLaren have completed a stunning move for one of Red Bull's biggest talents as the exodus from the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions continues.

➡️ READ MORE

'PECULIAR' Ricciardo decision prompts rival calls for major change

The Red Bull Formula 1 family have faced questions about the intentions behind their team decisions at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Why SHOCK star should secure one of final seats in F1 driver transfer market

When Williams finally made the decision to drop the ailing Logan Sargeant following the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of the August, they could hardly have anticipated that his successor would make much of an impression.

➡️ READ MORE

Related